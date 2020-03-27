Search

Train services cancelled as passengers stay away amid coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 16:01 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:04 27 March 2020

Greater Anglia has cancelled some train services. Pic: Greater Anglia.

Greater Anglia has cancelled some train services. Pic: Greater Anglia.

Greater Anglia

A number of train services between Norwich, London, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft are being stopped from next week amid government lockdown advice during the coronavirus pandemic.

And ticket office opening hours at Diss and Thetford railway stations are to be reduced.

Greater Anglia says it is taking the action because people are heeding the advice to only travel if absolutely necessary, which is leading to further falls in passenger numbers.

The company says it will allow it to provide core services for essential key workers.

Services between London and Norwich will be reduced to hourly and a number of trains between the city and Yarmouth, plus to Lowestoft will not run.

The cancelled regional services are:

06.52 Norwich-Great Yarmouth

07.30 Great Yarmouth–Norwich

08.09 Norwich-Great Yarmouth

08.47 Great Yarmouth–Norwich

16.40 Norwich-Great Yarmouth

17.17 Great Yarmouth–Norwich

18.04 Norwich-Great Yarmouth

18.47 Great Yarmouth–Norwich

07.48 Lowestoft-Norwich

22.05 Norwich-Lowestoft

06.14 Lowestoft-Ipswich

06.22 Bury St. Edmunds-Ipswich

07.14 Ipswich-Felixstowe

07.47 Felixstowe-Ipswich

08.57 Ipswich-Felixstowe

09.28 Felixstowe-Ipswich

The Diss ticket office will open from 6am to 10am and from 3pm to 7pm and the Thetford one from 6.45am until 11.15am.

Further details here.

