Train services cancelled as passengers stay away amid coronavirus lockdown
PUBLISHED: 16:01 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:04 27 March 2020
Greater Anglia
A number of train services between Norwich, London, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft are being stopped from next week amid government lockdown advice during the coronavirus pandemic.
And ticket office opening hours at Diss and Thetford railway stations are to be reduced.
Greater Anglia says it is taking the action because people are heeding the advice to only travel if absolutely necessary, which is leading to further falls in passenger numbers.
The company says it will allow it to provide core services for essential key workers.
Services between London and Norwich will be reduced to hourly and a number of trains between the city and Yarmouth, plus to Lowestoft will not run.
The cancelled regional services are:
06.52 Norwich-Great Yarmouth
07.30 Great Yarmouth–Norwich
08.09 Norwich-Great Yarmouth
08.47 Great Yarmouth–Norwich
16.40 Norwich-Great Yarmouth
17.17 Great Yarmouth–Norwich
18.04 Norwich-Great Yarmouth
18.47 Great Yarmouth–Norwich
07.48 Lowestoft-Norwich
22.05 Norwich-Lowestoft
06.14 Lowestoft-Ipswich
06.22 Bury St. Edmunds-Ipswich
07.14 Ipswich-Felixstowe
07.47 Felixstowe-Ipswich
08.57 Ipswich-Felixstowe
09.28 Felixstowe-Ipswich
The Diss ticket office will open from 6am to 10am and from 3pm to 7pm and the Thetford one from 6.45am until 11.15am.
Further details here.
