Greater Anglia apologises for refund delays following ‘unprecedented’ demand

PUBLISHED: 07:29 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 07:29 17 April 2020

A train on the Lowestoft to Norwich line. Photo: Greater Anglia

A train on the Lowestoft to Norwich line. Photo: Greater Anglia

Archant

The region’s main rail provider has apologised to passengers after delays to refunds for season ticket holders during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the past three weeks alone Greater Anglia has received 15,000 requests for refunds of season tickets, with lockdown measures meaning many people will not be making their regular train journeys.

And while the refund process ordinarily takes up to 28 days, demand and staff limitations have meant this process may be taking longer.

Juliette Maxam, from Greater Anglia said: “Over the last three weeks we’ve had 15,000 refund requests - that’s eight times as many as usual.

“We have put extra people in but they are travelling into the office every day so they are at risk of getting coronavirus, but to process refunds they have to go into the office - they can’t work from home.”

A statement on Greater Anglia’s website says: “Refunds usually take up to 28 days, however we are are currently experiencing high volumes so it may take longer. Please bear with us and thank you for your patience.

“Our web support team based overseas are unfortunately going into lockdown from 1800 on the 20th March 2020 for the foreseeable future. So where you cannot refund or change a ticket bought online yourself through your online account you will need to email sales.support.greateranglia@trainsfares.co.uk as the usual web support number will not work.

“We apologise for the delay in processing refunds.There are an unprecedented amount of requests coming through to us, but we are dealing with each request as quickly as we possibly can.”

