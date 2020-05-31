Greater Anglia relaxes ticket refund rules in light of coronavirus

Greater Anglia has scaled back its services across the region due to the coronavirus. Picture: Stuart Anderson Archant

Greater Anglia has announced it is changing its rules on how it refunds tickets and revealed changes to pre-booked travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

❗ TICKET REFUNDS:



- Advance tickets purchased prior to 07:00 Monday 23 March 2020 can now be refunded in full with no admin fee.



The announcement follows national rail industry policy and comes after the rail operator announced it would be reducing the number of trains it was operating.

Walk-up tickets, bought at a Greater Anglia station or from the Greater Anglia website or app, are now eligible for a full refund with no admin fee.

This applies to any tickets already booked and any new bookings made between now and 31 May 2020.

Those seeking to refund tickets booked through a non-Greater Anglia ticket office or online retailer will need to contact whoever sold them the ticket to arrange a refund.

Advance tickets purchased prior to 7am on Monday, March 23 for booked trains only can now also be refunded in full with no admin fee.

Season tickets, submitted for refund after 7am on Monday (March 23) will not incur an admin fee, and the calculating process will remain the same.

The standard £10 admin fee for changing a date of travel has been waived meaning passengers will now be able to change the date of travel for a future date free of charge. However, there are no refunds for altered tickets if a passenger decides to then not use the new ticket.

Passengers with pre-booked tickets for services that have been cancelled in the new reduced timetable are entitled to a full refund.

For full details of how to claim a refund, ticket types and reduced timetables visit the Greater Anglia website









