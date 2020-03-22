Video

Police monitor queue outside Great Yarmouth supermarket

Police outside a Tesco Extra in Great Yarmouth on Sunday (March 22). Picture: Harry Christopher Towers. Archant

Video has appeared on social media of police outside a Tesco in Great Yarmouth as a long queue of shoppers stand outside the supermarket.

Harry Christopher Towers, 21, captured the footage on Sunday morning (March 22) outside Tesco Extra, off Pasteur Road.

Mr Towers said there were a number of police officers outside the store, where a long queue had formed from before 9am.

Tesco announced this week that its larger supermarkets would open an hour early on Sundays exclusively for NHS staff, before opening for regular customers at 10am.

Mr Towers, who works in Potters Resort, which closed earlier this week, had hoped to buy some fish food - but the queue was so long he went home.