The James Paget University Hospital is to be rebuilt, government reveals

The James Paget Hospital is being investigated by a medical negligence specialist after a man was discharged when showing symptoms of a serious spinal emergency. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

The James Paget is to be rebuilt as part of a multi-billion pound government scheme to build 40 new hospitals across the country, it has emerged.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Gorleston-based hospital, which serves Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft and Waveney, is one of six schemes which will see building work start immediately with seed funding for a further 34 hospitals to be “forthcoming” to help those projects develop.

Prime minister Boris Johnson confirmed funding for “40 new hospitals across England” yesterday with a further eight schemes to be invited to bid for future funding.

Following the announcement, Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth, expressed his delight that the James Paget University Hospital is to receive government funding for a large programme of upgrade work.

He said the rebuild will ensure local residents have a fully modern, accessible hospital fit for the 21st century, whilst continuing to provide the excellent service they have come to expect from the James Paget.

Mr Lewis said: “I have long-championed the James Paget Hospital and backed calls for further investment.

“Today’s announcement is fantastic news for the James Paget hospital and the people of Great Yarmouth.

“The rebuild will ensure a state of the art hospital for the local area, modernising the existing site for staff and patients alike and I am excited to see the works get under way.

“The James Paget has long history of serving the Borough of Great Yarmouth and this investment will ensure that it will be able to continue its excellent work for many years to come.”

The government said the package is worth £3.7 billion, with trusts that received seed funding now all fully funded to deliver 25 hospitals.

Mr Johnson said: “The dedication and tireless efforts of our nurses, doctors and all healthcare workers have kept the NHS open throughout this pandemic.

“But no matter what this virus throws at us we are determined to build back better and deliver the biggest hospital building programme in a generation.

“From Morpeth to Milton Keynes, we are building 40 new hospitals across England to level up our NHS so more people have top-class healthcare services in their local area.”