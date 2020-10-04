How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Video

Coronavirus cases in Great Yarmouth are continuing to rise, according to the latest figures from Public Health England. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

The number of Covid-19 cases in Great Yarmouth continues to rise, new figures have revealed.

Public Health England data shows the borough of Great Yarmouth had 64.4 cases per 100,000 people for the seven days up to Tuesday, September 29.

That compares to 23.2 cases per 100,000 for the seven days leading up to Tuesday, September 22.

The latest statistics revealed positive tests in South Norfolk have also shot up, more than trebling from 6.4 to 21.3 cases per 100,000, while cases in East Suffolk have risen sharply from 6.4 to 16.4.

However, cases in Norwich dropped by more than a third, from 18.5 to 12.1 per 100,000.

And the overall figure for England is higher than all eight of Norfolk and Waveney’s districts, standing as 67.7 per 100,000 people compared to 54.6 the previous week.

The hike in positive coronavirus tests in Great Yarmouth has sparked a plea in recent days for people to take extra care to stop the spread of the disease - and head off further restrictions or lockdowns.

On Friday, Dr Louise Smith, director of public health at Norfolk County Council, said the growing number of cases could not be linked to particular outbreaks, meaning there “may be transmission happening in the wider community”.

She added: “The best things people can do is be alert and follow the rules. Keep washing your hands or using alcohol gel, keep your distance from others by following the rule of six.

“We are also urging people to use facemasks and to stay at home if they have symptoms which could be coronavirus.”

Elsewhere in the region, cases per 100,000 people for the seven days up to September 29 were as follows:

• Breckland: 11.4 (up from 9.3)

• Broadland: 9.9 (9.2)

• King’s Lynn and West Norfolk: 17.8 (10.6)

• North Norfolk: 4.8 (2.9)

Over the weekend, a failure in the counting system was blamed for the significant increase in Covid-19 cases reported in the latest figures.

The government said that, as of 9am on Saturday, there had been a further 12,872 lab-confirmed cases of the virus.

That marked a steep rise from the figures 24 hours earlier, when there had been 6,968.

Prime minister Boris Johnson told BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show there had been a “computing issue” which was later rectified.