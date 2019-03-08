Search

Failing care home stays in special measures after fourth inadequate rating

PUBLISHED: 17:42 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:42 24 October 2019

Clarence Lodge Care Home. Photo: Archant

Archant

A failing care home has remained in special measures as inspectors branded it as inadequate for the fourth time.

Clarence Lodge, in Gorleston, was visited by inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in August this year, which saw the home criticised for safety and leadership failures.

And a report published earlier this month unveiled a litany of breached regulations, including:

- A person not being given their eye drops for 10 days after the home ran out of stock;

- Errors and missing signatures on medication records;

- Residents claiming there were insufficient staff on duty at night,;

- One person describing staff as "bloody awful" and "rude";

- Residents using pads instead of being taken to the toilet;

- And audits failing to pick up on problems at the home.

The home, which has capacity for up to 28 residents and was last inspected in April 2019, had 12 people living there at the time of the unannounced inspection.

Inspectors rated the home inadequate in the areas of safety, care and leadership - as well as inadequate overall.

Medication was not always administered or managed safely, with an internal medicines audit completed by a new staff member showing "multiple errors", and "confusion" by night staff over what drugs they were able to give.

And one person told inspectors: "Some staff are lovely, some are bloody awful, [and] rude", while a resident said: "Sometimes before lunch staff take us all to the toilet.

"You have to wait your turn, so sometimes you go in your pad."

But another person said: "Staff are very nice. I have a laugh and a joke with them."

The CQC found while some improvements had been made, the provider remained in breach of six regulations, and would remain in special measures - and be reinspected within six months.

The report, released on October 7, also found the home did not have a manager registered with the regulator, despite a new manager being in post since July.

Inspectors said: "The service had a new manager who had been in post since July 2019.

"They had applied to be registered with the CQC, and this was still in progress.

"Whilst some improvements had been implemented, we continued to identify concerns."

Marcela Ciuca, manager at Clarence Lodge, declined to comment on the CQC report.

