B&Q store gets deep clean after coronavirus case

A B&Q store in Great Yarmouth has been deep cleaned after a member of staff tested positive for coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the DIY giant has confirmed a worker at the branch in Pasteur Retail Park received a positive Covid-19 test result on September 24.

“We are following government guidelines and the correct test and trace procedures have been implemented.

“All colleagues identified as potentially being in close contact have since tested negative,” the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, council and public health officials are continuing to work hard to avoid strict lockdown restrictions in the town.

On Wednesday (October 7), the weekly figures showed an increase, though the daily figures showed the number of new cases falling.

The town saw 92.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days up to October 3, compared to 50.3 in the previous week.

