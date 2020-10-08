Search

Advanced search

B&Q store gets deep clean after coronavirus case

PUBLISHED: 10:38 08 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:54 08 October 2020

One member of staff at B&Q in Great Yarmouth tested positive for coronavirus on September 24. Picture: Google Maps.

One member of staff at B&Q in Great Yarmouth tested positive for coronavirus on September 24. Picture: Google Maps.

Archant

A B&Q store in Great Yarmouth has been deep cleaned after a member of staff tested positive for coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the DIY giant has confirmed a worker at the branch in Pasteur Retail Park received a positive Covid-19 test result on September 24.

“We are following government guidelines and the correct test and trace procedures have been implemented.

“All colleagues identified as potentially being in close contact have since tested negative,” the spokesperson added.

MORE: A warning for Great Yarmouth - How a deeper lockdown hit this UK seaside town

Meanwhile, council and public health officials are continuing to work hard to avoid strict lockdown restrictions in the town.

On Wednesday (October 7), the weekly figures showed an increase, though the daily figures showed the number of new cases falling.

The town saw 92.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days up to October 3, compared to 50.3 in the previous week.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Revealed: Every burglary in Norfolk mapped

The latest burglary figures for Norfolk show a rise in reports. Picture: Archant

B&Q store gets deep clean after coronavirus case

One member of staff at B&Q in Great Yarmouth tested positive for coronavirus on September 24. Picture: Google Maps.

Another steep rise in Covid cases in Norwich, latest figures show

Latest figures have shown coronavirus case rises in all eight areas in Norfolk and Waveney over the past seven days. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

OPINION: My week on the Norfolk Broads has made me appreciate this gem on our doorstep

A week on the Norfolk Broads has given Rachel a new appreciation of the East Anglian beauty spot. Getty Images

‘Takes us to the next level’ - Campaigners fighting to save community pub toast funding boost

Pictured left to right - Alan Lury, borough councillor Tom Ryves, Rebecca Blakeway-Long, Sue Lintern, Sandra McNeill and Roy Biven. Picture: Sarah Hussain