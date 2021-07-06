Video shows City legend Grant Holt getting Covid vaccine

Video

Published: 2:59 PM July 6, 2021

Grant Holt visited Attleborough vaccine centre to get his jab – and encourage others to do the same. - Credit: CCS NHST

A former Norwich City striker has shared his experience of getting the Covid-19 vaccine in an attempt to inspire others to do so.

Grant Holt was spotted at the coronavirus vaccination centre in Attleborough last week, where he got his jab and recorded a video to encourage others to follow suit.

That footage was released this week by Norfolk and Waveney CCG, who are hoping the 40-year-old can inspire people to make sure they book and attend their appointments.

The video shows the Canaries hero, who scored 78 goals during his time at Carrow Road, going through whole process from the waiting room, to chatting with the nurse and having the jab itself.

Grant Holt visited Attleborough vaccine centre to get his jab – and encourage others to do the same. - Credit: CCS NHST

Mr Holt said: "There you go – first vaccination in the arm. I thought it would be a little bit sorer than that, but it wasn't.

"if you're ready for your jab, go online and book. Alternatively, ring 119 and have a conversation."

Grant Holt visited Attleborough vaccine centre to get his jab – and encourage others to do the same. - Credit: CCS NHST



