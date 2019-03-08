Search

Advanced search

One in 65,000: how Gracie was born with fingers and toes fused together

PUBLISHED: 16:49 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:49 05 November 2019

Gracie Wooltorton, who was born with the rare genetic condition Apert Syndrome. PHOTO: Emma Wooltorton

Gracie Wooltorton, who was born with the rare genetic condition Apert Syndrome. PHOTO: Emma Wooltorton

Archant

A mother has told how her one-year-old daughter is coping with a rare genetic condition which has fused her bones together.

Gracie Wooltorton with sister Summer. PHOTO: Emma WooltortonGracie Wooltorton with sister Summer. PHOTO: Emma Wooltorton

There was nothing unusual about Emma Wooltorton's pregnancy with Gracie, but when her second daughter was born, the youngster was left with her skull fused together, as well as the bones in her fingers and toes, through Apert syndrome.

The condition is so rare, affecting around one in 65,000 newborns, that Gracie is only the second baby born at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital in 30 years to be diagnosed with it.

Mrs Wooltorton said: "I just had a regular pregnancy, but I had an emergency c-section and when I came round from the anaesthesia they told me there was something wrong with my baby.

"I thought 'there can't be'. We had all the scans and everything was fine. They rang Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) and explained it and they suggested it could be Apert syndrome. There was only one other baby born there in the last 30 years with it."

Gracie Wooltorton, who was born with the rare genetic condition Apert Syndrome. PHOTO: Emma WooltortonGracie Wooltorton, who was born with the rare genetic condition Apert Syndrome. PHOTO: Emma Wooltorton

The 13-month-old, from Beccles, has now had nine operations, with more to come.

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Wooltorton said: "All of her fingers and toes were joined together, they all share a knuckle. The bones are there, but they're fused so she needs operations to slowly separate them as much as they can.

"Her toes are fused too but unless she has difficulty walking, which she doesn't seem to be showing, then it isn't causing her any pain. The biggest thing is the pressure in her skull. She had major surgery when she was three months old to put springs in her skull to keep it off the brain, but they may need to put bigger springs in when she grows."

Gracie Wooltorton, who was born with the rare genetic condition Apert Syndrome. PHOTO: Emma WooltortonGracie Wooltorton, who was born with the rare genetic condition Apert Syndrome. PHOTO: Emma Wooltorton

In recognition of GOSH, Mrs Wooltorton's brother-in-law Richard Wooltorton and family friend Tanya London took part in a tandem skydive last month, raising more than £1,500.

Mrs Wooltorton said: "I knew he wasn't a fan of heights, but they wanted to do something for her and to raise awareness of the condition and for GOSH. It was just amazing.

"Gracie is just a regular little girl. She is very happy at home and plays a lot with her three-year-old sister.

"Despite everything she goes though, she is still really happy and communicates well."

Gracie Wooltorton, who was born with the rare genetic condition Apert Syndrome. PHOTO: Emma WooltortonGracie Wooltorton, who was born with the rare genetic condition Apert Syndrome. PHOTO: Emma Wooltorton

Most Read

Teen killed in crash on A47

A teen was killed in a crash on the A47 at Swaffham. Picture Google.

‘Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Classic Ford Sierra Cosworth sells for £80,000

The Cosworth which made £80,000 at auction in King's Lynn Picture: Guy Snelling

More work to make NDR roundabouts safer as council admits lessons must be learned

The North Walsham roundabout on the NDR is one of three where more improvements will be made. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Boy, 13, admits taking two knives into high school

A pupil has admitted taking two knives into North Walsham High School Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Teen killed in crash on A47

A teen was killed in a crash on the A47 at Swaffham. Picture Google.

Driver dies and man suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ in separate crashes on A47

Police have confirmed that a crash on the A47 near Wisbech was fatal Picture: Chris Bishop

Classic Ford Sierra Cosworth sells for £80,000

The Cosworth which made £80,000 at auction in King's Lynn Picture: Guy Snelling

More work to make NDR roundabouts safer as council admits lessons must be learned

The North Walsham roundabout on the NDR is one of three where more improvements will be made. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Nick Conrad in bid to become Conservative MP

BBC Radio Norfolk Breakfast Show host Nick Conrad has quit in a bid to win a chance to stand as a Tory candidate in the general election in Broadland. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Four Norfolk fish and chips shops win national award

Orford Plaice is one of the winners of the Good Food Award for Fish and Chips 2020. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Dozens of new homes agreed, despite concerns they would ‘spoil’ Norfolk village

Plans for two dozen new homes in Gayton have been approved, after councillors granted a developer’s bid to transform land near the former Rampant Horse pub. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

They have raved about their burgers, but how good is Pedro’s replacement?

Harry's burger bar in Norwich Credit: James Randle
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists