GPs defend continued use of masks and social distancing at health centres

Janine Smirl, left, has defended the continued use of masks and social distancing in health centres - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

GPs have defended the continued use of infection control measures in health centres - warning that losing them would exacerbate staffing issues and could see temporary closures.

Since the end of February, infection control measures including the requirement to wear face covers and socially distance ended in most settings, including offices, schools and supermarkets.

However, the measures have continued in health care settings including hospitals, care homes and GP surgeries, with the Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group maintaining them as a requirement for patients, staff and visitors.

At a meeting of Norfolk County Council's health overview and scrutiny committee, Conservative councillor Daniel Candon questioned whether they were preventing GP surgeries from seeing as many patients.

He said: "One concern I have is whether the current NHS infection control measures are still not allowing a return to some form of normal capacity that would normally be allowed under normal times?"

But James Gair, a GP in North Walsham who was representing the CCG at the meeting, defended the continued measures.

He said: "The pandemic has not finished - it is still very much about and as a practice, we have to deal with the most vulnerable patients with the complex conditions.

"We are not yet ready to return to a position where we have 40 people sitting in close proximity in a waiting room. What most practices have done is a very practical approach to space out chairs and have around 20 people in a waiting room and continue to ask them to wear masks so there is no cross-infection.

"The other big factor is practices are relatively small businesses and if one or two of our receptions catch Covid they still have to isolate.

"If there were no restrictions there would be a real danger of practices having to close for weeks at a time.

"It is a really fine balance but I would say we have got that right at the moment."

Fellow GP Janine Smirl added: "On almost a daily basis somebody is off and we have to redistribute all their appointments.

"There are also lots of patients who are vulnerable who want to come into primary care to be seen - they do not want to be brought into a crowded space where people could have Covid."