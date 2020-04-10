Search

Coronavirus: Are Norfolk GPs and pharmacies open over Easter?

PUBLISHED: 09:45 10 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:46 10 April 2020

GP surgeries and pharmacies are open. Photo: Lynne Cameron / PA

GP surgeries and pharmacies are open. Photo: Lynne Cameron / PA

PA Wire/PA Images

GP practices and pharmacies in Norfolk will be open during the Easter holiday period, NHS England and NHS Improvement – East of England has confirmed.

GP practices are remaining open during their usual opening hours today (Good Friday) and on Easter Monday, but it is important that patients do not walk into their GP practice.

If people need healthcare over the Easter period, patients must call their surgery first to make an appointment or to arrange a repeat prescription.

Patients will be offered a telephone or video consultation initially and may be asked to go to a GP practice that is not their own if they do require a face to face appointment.

The majority of community pharmacies will be open today and Monday from 2pm to 5pm minimum, with some pharmacies opening longer hours.

Local arrangements between neighbouring pharmacies have been permitted where they will result in better access for patients throughout the whole day.

Information about pharmacy opening times is available on the NHS England and NHS Improvement – East of England website.

People who become unwell over Easter and need advice or medical treatment quickly, should use NHS 111 online (111.nhs.uk) or call NHS 111, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

By using NHS 111, patients will be assessed, given advice and directed straight away to the local service that can best meet their needs.

NHS 111 has an online coronavirus service that can tell people if they need medical help. Advice on what to do is available here.

If you think you might have symptoms of coronavirus, it’s important not to go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. People should only call 111 if they are unable to get help online. More information on coronavirus, including how to avoid catching and spreading it, can be found here.

