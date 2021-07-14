News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

GP surgeries to insist on face mask rules after Freedom Day

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 3:47 PM July 14, 2021   
face masks

Wearing face masks will still be mandatory across all health settings after July 19 "Freedom Day." - Credit: PA

GP practices across our region will continue to enforce face mask wearing rules even after July 19 "freedom day".

The same rules will also apply to other healthcare practices across our area.

Dr Anoop Dhesi, a local GP and chair of NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: "There will be no changes in health care settings from Monday, July 19 - patients arriving at our surgeries will still need to still wear a mask, socially distance and use hand sanitiser and staff will continue to wear PPE.

“The virus has not gone away and case numbers have risen due to the spread of the Delta variant.

"Wearing a face covering is an effective way of preventing the spread of infection, proving to be particularly useful in busy or crowded indoor spaces.”

You may also want to watch:

NHS guidance has not changed across our three main hospitals, the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, the Queen Elizabeth in King's Lynn and James Paget in Gorleston, plus the GP surgery practice at the UEA. Masks will continue to be compulsory at them all.

Most Read

  1. 1 'It's just like stealing' - restaurant gets 22 no-shows in one night
  2. 2 Why was Norwich McDonald's the only branch in UK lit up in red?
  3. 3 'No vaccine, no entry' - Norwich pub imposes new rule
  1. 4 Center Parcs announces creation of sixth holiday village
  2. 5 Anger as hotel garden becomes 'drink and drugs party zone'
  3. 6 Former gatekeeper's lodge for sale for first time in 40 years
  4. 7 'I'm gutted' - Pub owner axed Euro screening over fears of losing licence
  5. 8 People 'swam in the sewage' as firms were flooded
  6. 9 Allotment holders feel 'violated' after 27 sheds broken into
  7. 10 'Back to square one' - Ex-convict's work return bid hit by moped hire snub
Coronavirus
Norfolk Live
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

RTC on A140 near Hevingham.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Live | Updated

Driver taken to hospital after crash which closed A140

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Wires in car park

Missing pay machine means drivers can park for free in city car park

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
The Green Britain Centre, Swaffham, closed unexpectedly in 2018. Picture: Ian Burt

International firm to move global HQ to Norfolk town

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Brad Baxter and his team on the rooftop at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich, as they created 'corona cubi

Another restaurant closes temporarily because of Covid

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus