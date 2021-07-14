GP surgeries to insist on face mask rules after Freedom Day

Published: 3:47 PM July 14, 2021

Wearing face masks will still be mandatory across all health settings after July 19 "Freedom Day." - Credit: PA

GP practices across our region will continue to enforce face mask wearing rules even after July 19 "freedom day".

The same rules will also apply to other healthcare practices across our area.

Dr Anoop Dhesi, a local GP and chair of NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: "There will be no changes in health care settings from Monday, July 19 - patients arriving at our surgeries will still need to still wear a mask, socially distance and use hand sanitiser and staff will continue to wear PPE.

“The virus has not gone away and case numbers have risen due to the spread of the Delta variant.

"Wearing a face covering is an effective way of preventing the spread of infection, proving to be particularly useful in busy or crowded indoor spaces.”

NHS guidance has not changed across our three main hospitals, the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, the Queen Elizabeth in King's Lynn and James Paget in Gorleston, plus the GP surgery practice at the UEA. Masks will continue to be compulsory at them all.