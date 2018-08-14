GP Patient Survey 2018: How does your doctors’ surgery rate?

Published: 3:08 PM August 14, 2018 Updated: 11:09 PM October 9, 2020

Patients in Norfolk and Waveney have had their say on their GP surgeries in a wide-ranging survey.

Hingham Surgery, in Hingham, and St Stephens Gate Medical Practice, in Norwich, came out top in the overall question of whether patient experience at the respective practices was good, with both scoring 100pc.

But Harleston Medical Practice came bottom with 59pc rating their experience as good.

Other categories included how helpful receptionists were, the availability of appointments, and the number of people who 'definitely' have confidence and trust in their GP.

Hingham again came top in all three of those categories.

Hingham Surgery. Photo: Denise Bradley - Credit: ©Archant Photographic 2010

You may also want to watch:

But only 33pc of people were satisfied with appointment days and times at Roundwell Medical Centre in Costessey, Norwich.

And just 52pc at Watton Medical Practice said they trusted their doctor.

The figures – which come from the 2018 GP Patient Survey, conducted between January and March this year – also show that patients are seeing their GPs less often.

Hingham practice manager Jace Halstead said there was a 'brilliant' atmosphere at the surgery on Monday morning, when results were released.

She said: 'We're over the moon and I'm really pleased for all the staff because it's nice to know they are appreciated. I think we have a great team and I think they work really hard to try and give our patients what they expect.'

St Stephens Gate nurse practitioner partner, Maxine Copson, added: 'We're very pleased, we're going to be sharing it with all our staff because it's not just the clinicians it's absolutely everybody in the practice.'

She said the surgery was a 'listening practice' and they were particularly pleased with the results considering they merged with Newmarket Road Surgery last year.

Practice manager at Harleston, Maria Flood, said: 'The practice is aware of the recent GP patient survey results and will be reviewing them with the patient participation group to ensure that we are working to address areas for improvement.'

St Stephens Gate Medical Practice in Wessex Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

She said in the NHS Friends and Family Test, which asks whether patients wold recommend the surgery, 77.46pc said they were likely or extremely likely to do so.

And she said a new appointment system had been well received.

Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard, chairwoman of the Royal College of GPs, said: 'GPs and our teams are performing well, in the best interests of patients, in incredibly difficult circumstances.

'Our workload has escalated in recent years, both in volume and complexity, but the share of the NHS budget our service receives is less than it was a decade ago, and GP numbers are falling.

'But patients are still waiting too long for a GP appointment, and too many are not getting an appointment when they want one.

'As well as being frustrating for patients, and GPs, this is concerning as it means patients might not be getting the treatment they need in the early stages of their condition – and their conditions will potentially become more serious.

'The plain truth is that existing GPs and our teams are working to absolute capacity and we just don't have enough GPs to offer enough appointments.'

Acting director of primary care for NHS England Dr Nikita Kanani said: 'General practice is the foundation of the NHS and this survey shows patients appreciate the fantastic job GPs and the wider primary care work force are doing in times of real pressure, helping more people living with increasingly complex conditions.'