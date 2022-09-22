Plans to cut waiting times for GP appointments branded 'unrealistic'

New measures have been announced to try and cut waiting times for GP appointments - Credit: PA

New government targets to drive down waiting times for GP appointments have been described as "unrealistic".

New health secretary Therese Coffey, who is the Suffolk Coastal MP, has revealed plans that aim to make sure all patients in need of GP appointments can be seen within two weeks.

Measures touted in the plan include funding for extra support staff, improved telephone systems and a greater expectation on pharmacists to ease pressure on GPs.

Health secretary Therese Coffey has unveiled new plans for the NHS

Dr Coffey said: “I will put a laser-like focus on the needs of patients, making their priorities my priorities and being a champion for them on the issues that affect them most.

“Our Plan for Patients will make it easier to get a general practice appointment and we will work tirelessly to deliver that, alongside supporting our hardworking GP teams.

“We know this winter will be tough and this is just the first step in our work to bolster our valued NHS and social care services so people can get the care they need.”

But while a leading GP welcomed the prospect of additional support staff, they raised concerns that it does not address shortages of practitioners themselves.

Great Yarmouth-based GP Wendy Outwin

Great Yarmouth-based GP Wendy Outwin, who chairs the Norfolk and Waveney Local Medical Committee, said more needs to be done to attract medical students into general practice.

She said: "We will always welcome additional support staff so that part of the plan is laudable, but these people will never replace fully-qualified, medically-trained GPs.

"Our top priority is our patients, we want to be seeing them and helping them, but we need real government support to achieve this, not soundbites."

Dr Outwin said that while the plan had its merits, without greater support the expectations were "unrealistic".

She added: "The number of GPs we have, particularly in Norfolk and Waveney, is in decline, but we have a growing number of people who are living longer lives with less healthy lifestyles.

"Morale among GPs is also very low and we are getting more and more administrative work - wherever in the health system there is more demand it always seems to create more administration for GPs."

The government plan also calls for additional services to be offered through pharmacists - such as making certain prescriptions and issuing contraceptives - to limit the number of appointments needed in practices.

But Tony Dean, chief of the Norfolk Local Pharmaceutical Committee, feared the support was not there for pharmacies to do this.

He said: "In principle, we do support measures to help GPs, it is not clear that funding would be put in place to help us cope with the additional work this would create.

"In an ideal world we could do more, but this is against a backdrop of real terms funding cuts, economic pressures and an ongoing recruitment crisis for pharmacists.

"Once again, it seems we have had announcements from the government without clarity on how they will work in practice."

Concerns have also been raised by health watchdogs about how the government's plan could work.

Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk.

Alex Stewart, chief executive for Healthwatch Norfolk, said: "Our concern is about resources. Additional financial help is welcome, but we need to be reassured the people are there to do the work.

"To give just one example, pharmacies are being asked to provide extra support, but we know that some in Norfolk are already reducing their opening hours because of a lack of trained staff.

"Extra money is welcome, but it is only effective if the staffing is there to help ease the pressure on the health system from diagnosis to discharge."

Meanwhile, Dr Coffey told MPs she would not be changing waiting targets for A&E hospital departments, which are currently set at four hours.

She said: "Just in July I went to A&E and waited nearly nine hours to see a doctor myself and still didn't get any treatment.

“I was asked to go back the next day, so I went to a different hospital just three miles away and I was seen and treated appropriately.

“That’s the sort of variation that we’re seeing across the NHS.”