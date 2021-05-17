'Let air in' - New campaign launched as lockdown measures eased

Published: 7:26 PM May 17, 2021

The government is urging people to let fresh air in to reduce the spread of Covid, after a survey showed 25pc of Brits don't understand why it's important.

With the easing of Lockdown restrictions on May 17, which allowed people to socialise indoors for the first time this year, the government is asking people to remember to let fresh air in too.

The message, which is being launched as a campaign by the Government, highlights the importance fresh air plays in dispersing infected Covid-19 droplets in the air around us.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said: “With the presence of variants in the UK and around the world, Covid-19 remains a very real threat, so we must stay vigilant.

“I urge you to exercise caution when meeting up with friends and family and to keep a safe distance from others.

“Remember meeting people outside is always safer, and when meeting indoors, make sure you let in fresh air by opening a window or door.

“These are small changes we can all make in our daily lives that will have a huge impact on stopping the virus from spreading.”

The new message comes after a survey by Opinium found 25pc of brits don't know, or believe that opening windows when inside can reduce the spread of coronavirus and just under half (46pc) are unaware that fresh air blows Covid-19 particles away.*

Chief medical officer professor Chris Whitty said: “Regardless of whether you are planning on meeting indoors or outdoors, it is vital that if you have a fever, continuous cough or there is a change in your taste or smell that you isolate immediately, order a test and do not mix with others.”

While infections and deaths continue to fall in most parts of the UK, they are rising in many parts of the world and variants remain a threat.

The public is being encouraged to protect the strides made so far by continuing to exercise caution and common sense.

*Opinium surveyed 2000 UK adults between May 7 and 11, 2021