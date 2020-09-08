Social gatherings of more than six in England are to be made illegal

Boris Johnson. Picture: Julian Simmonds/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire.

The government is to make social gatherings of more than six people illegal in England from Monday in a bid to stop the rise in coronavirus cases, it emerged late last night.

Coronavirus COVID-19 swabs from patients are kept in plastic sealed tubs as lab technicians carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus in the microbiology laboratory inside the Specialist Virology Centre at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff. Coronavirus COVID-19 swabs from patients are kept in plastic sealed tubs as lab technicians carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus in the microbiology laboratory inside the Specialist Virology Centre at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce the change in the law on Wednesday (September 9) after the number of daily positive Covid-19 cases in the UK rose to almost 3,000.

The legal limit on social gatherings will be reduced from 30 people to six.

It will apply to gatherings indoors and outdoors - including private homes, as well as parks, pubs and restaurants.

Gatherings of more than six people will be allowed where the household or support bubble is larger than six, or where the gathering is for work or education purposes.

A sign warning people to observe social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: Chris Bishop A sign warning people to observe social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: Chris Bishop

Exemptions will also apply for weddings, funerals and organised team sports in a Covid-secure way.

Mr Johnson is expected to tell the press conference that “we need to act now to stop the virus spreading”.

He will also reinforce that it is “absolutely critical” that people now abide by these rules and remember the basics - washing your hands, covering your face, keeping space from others, and getting a test if you have symptoms.”

Downing Street said chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty, chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance and the Government had jointly agreed that urgent action was needed after the rise in coronavirus cases.

Some 2,420 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus were recorded in Britain as of 9am on Tuesday, following the 2,988 reported in the UK on Sunday, which was the largest daily figure since May.

The government hopes that the change to the law will make it easier for the police to identify and disperse illegal gatherings.

Failure to comply could result in a £100 fine, which will double on each repeat offence up to £3,200.

Number 10 said Mr Johnson held a virtual roundtable with police forces last week where officers expressed their desire for rules on social contact to be simplified.

The Police Federation of England and Wales urged the government to “play its part” through a public information campaign after “so many changes in legislation”.