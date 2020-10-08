Video

Could Norfolk and Waveney get tighter restrictions in fight against coronavirus?

Customers at the Adam & Eve pub in Norwich after lockdown restrictions were eased for pubs and restaurants after the coronavirus lockdown.

Tough new coronavirus restrictions could be reintroduced with temporary closures of pubs and restaurants amid concerns the virus is spiralling out of control.

Areas of England could be faced with the new rules as infection rates continue to soar in several cities including Manchester, Liverpool and Newcastle.

Ministers were said to be considering the new measures, which could come as early as Monday, according to media reports.

People in Norfolk and Waveney will have to wait to see how any changes will impact them - but early indications are that current low rates could mean the areas maintain current restrictions, including the rule of six.

There are also reports of a “three tier” system across the country, with different levels of restrictions depending on the number of cases.

It is thought areas such as Norfolk and Waveney with relatively low rates would be in tier one, with the fewest restrictions.

The possible changes come after around 30 students at Norwich’s University of East Anglia have tested positive for the disease, following swab tests on the campus.

Across Norwich, the rate of infection per 100,000 people is also on the rise.

According to Public Health England, figures for the seven days to October 3, show the number of Covid-19 cases in Norwich rose to 42 per 100,000, compared to 14.9 in the previous week - the seven days up to September 26.

Nursing staff assist NHS staff and keyworkers to use the swabs at the drive through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: Denise Bradley Nursing staff assist NHS staff and keyworkers to use the swabs at the drive through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: Denise Bradley

The infection rate for England for the past seven days to October 3 was 113.4.

Latest data reveals cases rose in all eight local authorities covering Norfolk and Waveney.

In Great Yarmouth, where the council and public health officials continue to work hard to avoid strict lockdown restrictions, the weekly figures showed an increase, though the daily figures showed the number of new cases falling.

The town saw 92.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 in the seven days up to October 3, compared to 50.3 in the previous week.

Latest figures have shown coronavirus case rises in all eight areas in Norfolk and Waveney over the past seven days. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Latest figures have shown coronavirus case rises in all eight areas in Norfolk and Waveney over the past seven days. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

New figures also show 23 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital on Monday - the most recent daily figure available - in the East of England, up from 13 the previous week.

In total 125 coronavirus patients are in hospital in the region, up from 81 the previous week, and 13 of those are being treated on ventilators.

The move to introduce tougher new measures, if confirmed, would be another body blow for the hard-pressed hospitality industry in the regions already reeling from the imposition of the controversial 10pm curfew.

Continuing economic damage was underlined by the announcement by Greene King that it is shutting dozens of pubs with the loss of 800 jobs, due to the “continued tightening of trading restrictions” in response to the pandemic.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood in Edinburgh, before a First Minister's statement outlining further coronavirus restrictions for Scotland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday October 7, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus Scotland. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood in Edinburgh, before a First Minister's statement outlining further coronavirus restrictions for Scotland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday October 7, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus Scotland. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is finalising a package of financial support for the sector, the Financial Times reported, amid fears of a fresh wave of job losses.

Downing Street and the Department of Health and Social Care both declined to comment on the reports.

However Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham reacted angrily, tweeting: “No discussion. No consultation. Millions of lives affected by Whitehall diktat. It is proving impossible to deal with this Government.”

Tory backbenchers warned MPs must be given a vote before any such measures are brought into force in line with assurances given last week by health secretary Matt Hancock.

Coronavirus cases are continuing to rise in Norfolk according to the latest figures from Public Health England. Picture: PA Images Coronavirus cases are continuing to rise in Norfolk according to the latest figures from Public Health England. Picture: PA Images

Mr Hancock appeared to signal there would be dark days ahead for the sector during a conference call with the Confederation of British Industry on Wednesday.

“Outside your household and socialising between households, the highest place of incidence of likely transmission - measured by where people have contacts - is unfortunately hospitality,” the Daily Express quoted Mr Hancock as saying.

“Now obviously that finding is not good news in terms of the policy action we have to take for that sector,” he added.

Wellingborough MP Peter Bone told BBC2’s Newsnight: “If it is put into place and I have no power to stop it the government will have gone back on the word they gave to parliament when they said all major new powers and regulations would be debated in parliament.”

Meanwhile MPs on the Commons Health and Social Care Committee and the Science and Technology Committee have announced that they are launching an inquiry into the government’s handling of the pandemic.

The latest moves come after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced a further tightening of restrictions in Scotland from 6pm on Friday.

Under the new rules, indoor hospitality venues will only be allowed to operate between 6am and 6pm daily, selling food and non-alcoholic drinks only, while outdoor bars will be allowed to serve alcohol until 10pm.

In the five regions with the highest number of cases - including Glasgow and Edinburgh - licensed premises will have to shut for a 16-day period, although they can offer takeaway services.

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament, Ms Sturgeon warned that without the “short, sharp” package of measures, the disease could be “out of control” by the end of the month.

In England, Nottingham looks set to be the latest area to face new restrictions following a surge in infections.

The prospect of new measures comes amid growing unrest over the existing controls - including among Conservative MPs.

Tory rebels are threatening to try to overturn the 10pm curfew in an expected Commons vote next week, amid claims that it is proving counterproductive in health terms while further damaging the already weakened economy.

At Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Sir Keir Starmer challenged Boris Johnson to produce the science behind the curfew, raising the prospect of a Government defeat if Labour joins the rebels in the division lobbies.

The Labour leader has also backed calls by northern city leaders for the Government to pass control of the test and trace system to local authorities.

The leaders of Leeds, Manchester and Newcastle city councils joined Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson in writing to Health Secretary Matt Hancock to warn the current measures were “not working”.

Sir Keir said that of the 20 areas which had come under local restrictions in the past two months, 19 had seen rising infections.

“Simply pretending there isn’t a problem is part of the problem,” he said.

“In the end, the only way through this is to have a test, trace and isolate system that actually works because that provides you with the intelligence that tells you what measures are actually working.”

The latest official figures showed that as of 9am on Wednesday, there had been a further 14,162 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK and that a further 70 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

In the Commons, Mr Johnson acknowledged that cases were rising - not just in northern England - and called for a “concerted national effort” to combat the virus.

“I wish I could pretend that everything was going to be rosy in the Midlands or indeed in London where, alas, we are also seeing infections rise,” he told MPs.

“That is why we need a concerted national effort, we need to follow the guidance.”

His words were echoed in an interview Mr Hancock gave the Express, where he said “we must not let up, we must continue to show our determination and together we will crack this”.