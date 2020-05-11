11 ways the government says you can stay safe when you leave your home

A pedestrian wearing a face mask in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

The government has published its coronavirus road map explaining how the country will start to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Handout image issued by Downing Street of Boris Johnson's new "stay alert" slogan to tackle coronavirus. Photo: Downing Street/PA Wire Handout image issued by Downing Street of Boris Johnson's new "stay alert" slogan to tackle coronavirus. Photo: Downing Street/PA Wire

The detailed plan covers how and when lockdown restrictions will start to ease as well as advice on how to stay safe if you leave your home.

Those deemed to be clinically extremely vulnerable are still being advised to stay at home at all times while people who are considered to be clinically vulnerable are being advised to stay at home as much as possible.

The government advice on how to stay safe is as follows:

Children comply with social distancing rules while attending a school. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire Children comply with social distancing rules while attending a school. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

• Keep your distance from people from outside your household

The government says this will not always be possible but it is key to not be too close to other people for more than a short amount of time. Two metres is recommended minimum distance.

•Keep your hands and face as clean as possible

People can help fight the spread of the coronavirus by continuing to regularly wash their hands with soap and water. Picture: Getty People can help fight the spread of the coronavirus by continuing to regularly wash their hands with soap and water. Picture: Getty

Wash your hands regularly, use soap and water or hand sanitiser if outside of your home and avoid touching your face.

• Work from home if you can

• Avoid being face to face with people if they are outside your household

There is a greater risk of catching the virus if you are exposed to water droplets released through someone talking or coughing within two metres of you.

• Reduce the number of people you spend time with in a work setting where you can

Employers are being asked to support people in this by adjusting shift patterns and splitting people into smaller teams

• Avoid crowds

The fewer people you come into contact with the lower the risk of transmission the virus.

• If you have to travel (to work or school, for example) think about how and when you travel

To reduce demand on the public transport network, you should walk or cycle wherever possible. If you have to use public transport, you should try and avoid peak times.

• Wash your clothes regularly

There is some evidence the virus can stay on clothes for a few days, if you are working with people outside your household wash your clothes regularly.

• Keep indoor places well ventilated

Evidence suggests that the virus is less likely to be passed on in well-ventilated buildings and outdoors. In good weather, try to leave windows and doors open.

• If you can, wear a face covering in enclosed spaces where social distancing isn’t possible and where you will come into contact with people you do not normally meet, for example shops or public transport

The evidence suggests that wearing a face covering does not protect you, but it may protect others if you are infected but have not developed symptoms.

If you have symptoms, you and your household should self isolate at home.

• You should follow the advice given to you by your employer when at work

The Government has issued guidance to employers do this, including how to make adjustments to workplaces to help maintain social distance.