Search

Advanced search

‘People could be putting themselves at risk’ - Norfolk woman calls for clarity over coronavirus shielding

PUBLISHED: 06:46 10 April 2020 | UPDATED: 06:46 10 April 2020

Ray and Tina Cleveland, from Gorleson, have laucnhed a petition for more claification over shielding. Picture: Tina Cleveland

Ray and Tina Cleveland, from Gorleson, have laucnhed a petition for more claification over shielding. Picture: Tina Cleveland

Archant

A Norfolk woman fears people are putting their health at risk due to confusion over shielding amid coronavirus.

Tina Cleveland, from Gorleston, has called for more clarity on shielding letters and has launched a petition on change.org.

Her husband Ray, an engineer, has cold agglutinin and neuphrotic syndrome, and received a text message from the government instructing him to shield for 12 weeks on March 23.

But since then the 59-year-old, who has also suffered from pneumonia and repeated chest infections, has not received a letter he was told to expect and is unsure where he stands.

Mrs Cleveland, 52, said: “I contacted his consultants and the first secretary said he wasn’t on the shielding list, while the other said he should be. As far as we are concerned, with his condition, he is susceptible to coronavirus.

“He has been getting quite distressed and has been waiting for the letter to come every day and then becoming anxious and upset when it doesn’t arrive.”

Future employment and pay are other concerns for the couple.

Mrs Cleveland said: “A text message isn’t enough as far as an employer is concerned to assure the time off work paid and we don’t know if after this current lockdown period if he goes into work it will be dangerous or if he will be paid if he stays at home.”

This week she has started a petition for more clarity over the letters and has received responses from people who have had transplants or respiratory diseases, who have received no communication from the government.

She said: “I’m worried people are putting themselves and their health at risk. Although we have to bear in mind it is uncharted territory and I can understand it will take time for organisations to get their head around things. However, everybody does need to be given some clarity and understanding over the process.”

NHS England, who are identifying and writing to those who need to shield, has been contacted for comment.

For more information on the petition www.change.org/shieldingtextnoletter

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Norfolk villagers scoop share of £240,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £60,000 cheque for one of the winners in Garboldisham. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Armed police block road amid ongoing incident

Police cordon off Pakefield Street, at the junction of London Road South, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Crispin Hook

Coronavirus: A dozen new deaths in Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Value retailer forced to close by crisis donates all stock to local non-profits

A discount retailer chain which was forced to close all 26 of its stores because of the coronavirus crisis is donating stock to non-profit groups. Photo: Submitted

Marketing director, 58, suspected to have died from coronavirus, inquest hears

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Woman in 60s found dead in garden

A woman in her 60s has died in South Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Norfolk villagers scoop share of £240,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £60,000 cheque for one of the winners in Garboldisham. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A11 shut after lorry crashes through central reservation

Part of the A11 near Attleborough has been shut after a lorry crashed. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Marketing director, 58, suspected to have died from coronavirus, inquest hears

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘We will be patrolling’ - Drivers warned not to speed despite some courses being cancelled

Police will continue patrolling the roads during the coronavirus lockdown Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Win a family ticket to ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure with our creative competition

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘People could be putting themselves at risk’ - Norfolk woman calls for clarity over coronavirus shielding

Ray and Tina Cleveland, from Gorleson, have laucnhed a petition for more claification over shielding. Picture: Tina Cleveland
Drive 24