Teen becomes first to sign up for groundbreaking peanut allergy clinic

A Norfolk teenager has put himself forward as the first patient in a trailblazing peanut allergy trial.

Lennon Punter, from Gorleston, was diagnosed with a peanut allergy at the age of three and has had to be extremely cautious with his diet ever since.

The 13-year-old has to avoid anything that may contain even the slightest trace of peanuts and his allergy has led to regular doctor appointments.

However, after being referred by his consultant, Dr John Chapman, he has become the very first patient in a groundbreaking study into the allergy.

Lennon has signed up to take part in a clinic run at the James Paget University Hospital which aims to reduce the impact of nut allergies on suffers.

The treatment plan sees Lennon given a small dose of a peanut protein, called Palforzia, every day in soft food like yoghurt, which will be gradually increased every fortnight for a year.

While the study does not promise to find a cure for these allergies, it has been designed to find ways of reducing the impact of reactions.

Encouraging others to get involved in the study, Lennon said: "If you're happy to, you should absolutely give it a go. It might change your life or someone else's."

Dave Punter, Lennon's father, also suffers with a severe peanut allergy and welcomed his son's involvement in the study.

He said: "I want to thank all those involved in the trial for being so kind and supportive.

"Thank you for contributing to research that will hopefully allow children like my son to lead a normal life."

His mother Emma added: "The research team is so quick to respond to any of our concerns, which as a parent is so valuable and appreciated.

"We can now be excited for Lennon's future."

The study was launched at the James Paget University Hospital earlier this year and is on the lookout for further participants.

Clive Ellis, of the JPUH, said: "Our team made a huge effort in delivering research to enable this treatment to become available on the NHS and we're really excited to be able to offer it to patients, as well as further related research."

To get involved, visit www.bepartofresearch.uk