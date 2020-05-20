Search

Primary school closes after keyworker parent tests positive for coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 17:21 20 May 2020

Peterhouse Primary School has been closed as a 'precautionary measure'. Picture: James Bass

Peterhouse Primary School has been closed as a 'precautionary measure'. Picture: James Bass

A Gorleston primary school has closed for a “deep clean” after the keyworker parent of a child tested positive for coronavirus.

Ryan Freeman, head master at Peterhouse. Photo: ArchantRyan Freeman, head master at Peterhouse. Photo: Archant

In an email sent out on Wednesday to parents of Peterhouse Primary Academy, headteacher Ryan Freeman said: “Today we have closed the Academy as a precautionary measure.

“The parent of a child that has been in school has unfortunately tested positive for Covid-19.

“The child has not been in school for the past few days but was in earlier this week. It is unknown how long the virus could have been around before this point.

“Therefore as a precautionary measure, our trust has advised that the children and staff go home and where possible get a Covid test carried out.”

Mr Freeman stressed that “at this stage no child has been ill, tested positive or shown symptoms.”

But he added that since “a lot of staff have been in this week getting ready for the proposed opening of schools after June 1, until they are tested, we do not have enough staff to safely open the school”.

“As soon as we have staff back we will complete a deep clean and reopen to the children of key workers and vulnerable families.”

In a statement, the Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust said: “We have a family who tested positive for Covid at Peterhouse. Their youngest child was in a small group of six Reception children, but each child had a sibling also attending school.

“This means that we have had to assume transmission could have occurred.

“The families have been informed, staff are getting tested tomorrow and we have closed the school today.

“A deep clean is being arranged, parents and staff have been advised to self-isolate until test results have been received.

“Parents have been informed today that the Academy will then review re-opening once we have more information.

“As we have to wait for test results, this will not be until after the half-term break.

“The safety and wellbeing of children, staff and parents is at the centre of all our plans, and we shall keep in contact with all parents to inform them of developments.”

On social media, parents praised the school’s sensible approach and said that they welcomed Mr Freeman’s decision.

But the news comes as education unions and ministers remain at loggerheads over whether schools can safely re-open on the provisional date of June 1.

