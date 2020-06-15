Search

‘It was all slimy’ - Man says KFC delivered raw chicken twice in one night

PUBLISHED: 11:08 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:08 15 June 2020

Luke George and Kyle Muir said they ordered chicken twice from KFC - but it was raw both times. Picture: Courtesy of Kyle Muir.

Luke George and Kyle Muir said they ordered chicken twice from KFC - but it was raw both times. Picture: Courtesy of Kyle Muir.

A Gorleston man has said he was left “fuming” after KFC delivered uncooked chicken twice to his house in the same evening.

Kyle Muir, 24, ordered chicken twice from KFC - but it was raw both times. Picture: Courtesy of Kyle Muir.Kyle Muir, 24, ordered chicken twice from KFC - but it was raw both times. Picture: Courtesy of Kyle Muir.

Kyle Muir, 24, ordered the food on Wednesday (June 10) after a “hard day at work” but when he took the skin off the chicken he noticed the skin was pink.

“I thought it might be the marinade, but when I bit in, it was all slimy, and raw,” he said.

Mr Muir rang the outlet and they apologised and offered a refund.

“But I didn’t want a refund, I just wanted to eat.”

A KFC branch on Gorleston High Street. Picture: Google Maps.A KFC branch on Gorleston High Street. Picture: Google Maps.

He ordered a fresh delivery of the same meal but when it arrived and that chicken was also uncooked, he said.

“It was exactly the same,” he added.

He was with his colleague, Luke George, also 24 - both men work at Inside Out Home and Garden.

Mr Muir said: “We were devastated. We had been up since 6am, had a couple of coffees and a sandwich. We were starving.”

He reported the matter to Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s environmental health service.

A spokesperson for the borough council has confirmed its environmental services are investigating a food hygiene complaint received from a member of the public relating to a food business.

Mr Muir said: “It wasn’t just the first time, it was the second time as well, that made me fuming.

“I thought I had to do something about this.

“I asked to speak to a manager but the manager wasn’t there, they would deal with it on Monday.

“I was on the toilets the morning after for 37 minutes, it wasn’t pleasant,” Mr Muir said.

KFC has been contacted for comment.

Most Read

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Police catch motorist driving at almost 70mph in a 30mph speed zone

A motorist was caught driving at 67mph in a 30mph zone in Lowestoft. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

Primark in Norwich reopens after coronavirus lockdown

See inside £375,000 Tudor home for sale in famous movie location street

The beautiful home for sale in historic Elm Hill. Pic: Michael Palmer, Image Quest Photography

Touching tribute left by victim’s mum at scene of city tower block tragedy

Floral tributes to Craig Stubbs which have been left at Normandie Tower in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh.

