Coronavirus: Food hall going extra mile to support isolated customers

Goodies Food Hall, based off the A140 in Pulham, near Long Stratton, is delivering supplies across south Norfolk and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Goodies Archant

An award-winning food hall is going the extra mile to cater for isolated customers during the COVID-19 crisis.

Goodies Food Hall, based off the A140 in Pulham Market, near Long Stratton, is in its third week of delivering food to those in need of support in south Norfolk and beyond.

The company has been working with local suppliers to maintain stocks of produce to meet demand, with deliveries taking place seven days a week.

Owner Stuart Gooderham said: “It’s never been more important for us to be here for customers, both old and new.

“We’re proud to be part of the effort to keep people well and fed, and we’ll continue to do everything we can to support communities.”

The Goodies farm shop, which includes a butchery, deli and bakery, remains open with a maximum of 10 customers permitted to shop at once.

To place an order, including for home-cooked ready meals, call 01379 676880. Customers can collect from the farm shop or opt for delivery, which is free within five miles.

