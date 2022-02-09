Minister sorry for continuing to meet Norfolk campaigner after Covid test

A health minister has apologised for continuing with a face-to-face meeting with a Norfolk mental health campaigner despite being told she had tested positive for Covid-19.

Gillian Keegan said she head learned of her test result while meeting three men who had lost their daughters to suicide.

They included Tim Owen from Shouldham, near Downham Market, whose 19-year-old daughter Emily died in March, 2020.

Mr Owen, Andy Airey from Cumbria and Mike Palmer from Manchester, told her their stories and called for more to be done to spread awareness of the issues in schools.

The trio formed campaign group Three Dads and raised £500,000 for suicide prevention charity Papyrus, with a 300-mile cross-country walk from Cumbria to Shouldham.

Tim Owen, from Shouldham, Andy Airey, from Cumbria, and Mike Palmer, from Manchester, have completed their Three Dads Walking challenge - Credit: Danielle Booden

Ms Keegan said she should have "immediately" ended the meeting, and described not doing so as a "mistake" and "an error of judgment".

The Chichester MP said she had told the men the result of the test but stayed on to hear their stories while taking "further precautions".

Ms Keegan said hearing their stories brought home "the devastating reality that suicide has on the individuals left behind".

(LtoR) Beth Palmer, Emily Owen, and Sophie Airey - Credit: Contributed by the Palmer, Owen, and Airey families

Posting on Twitter on Tuesday night, Ms Keegan said: "Earlier today, ahead of a planned visit I took a precautionary LFD test which gave a positive result. I am now isolating at home and fortunately feel fine.

"When I was told my test was positive I was listening to three fathers who had tragically lost their daughters to suicide.

"I told them the result and took further precautions but with their consent, I stayed for a short period to hear their stories.

"I should have immediately ended the meeting and on reflection this was an error of judgment on my part."

The NHS website encourages people to do rapid lateral flow tests on days they are more likely to catch or spread the virus - for example when mixing with people in crowded indoor places.

In the event of a positive test result, the NHS website says: "You must self-isolate immediately."

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has accepted Ms Keegan's apology and "continues to support her in her role".

