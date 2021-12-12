Gifts will remember our little Annabel

A couple plan to buy presents for young people on the children's ward which helped care for their daughter before she died at the age of just five.

Kelly and Gary Munden, from Terrington, near King's Lynn, will be spending their second Christmas without Annabel, who suffered from a rare life-threatening disorder.

She lost her battle against Cockayne Syndrome, which affects two to three people in a million worldwide, in June, 2020.

Annabel had complex medical needs and was in and out of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King's Lynn.

She was tube-fed and suffered from severe reflux, for which she needed medication three times a day.

She also had hearing loss in both ears, cataracts in both eyes and recurring chest infections which required regular antibiotics, steroids and inhalers.

These became more and more frequent, needing daily, sometimes hourly medication and a home suction machine to keep Annabel comfortable.

"We do plan to get some presents for the Rudham Ward, which helped Annabel through the whole of her life so we'll remember her this way," said nursery worker Mrs Munden, 33.

She added the festive period was a particularly poignant and challenging time because Christmas was “awesome” with Annabel.

“Annabel loved the tree, the pretty lights and playing with tinsel, although she found it very overwhelming,” she said.

“Last year was our first without her so we made sure we did something special. It was her favourite time of year so we put our tree up early.

“Then, at 4am on Christmas morning, we went and saw the sunrise at Wells-next-the-Sea with our Annabel bear that holds Annabel's ashes.

“It was so magical and as soon as we set foot outside, the snow fell. It was perfect and we thought it was Annabel's way of telling us she was with us. We sat in the car, had a few tears and spoke about Christmases past."

"It's a time of year we dread but we make memories for Annabel, instead of with Annabel, to make her proud.”

The Mundens were supported by East Anglia's Children's Hospices, which gave them space to be with Annabel at The Nook hospice, near Norwich, after she passed away at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

“When Annabel gained her shiny wings in hospital and we were asked where we’d like her to go," said Mrs Munden.

"It was always our plan for her to go to the hospice but because of Covid we weren’t sure what was going to be possible. The amazing staff on Rudham ward arranged for us to go to The Nook, but we were told that no one would be able to visit us while we were there due to restrictions.

“The Nook was such a safe haven for those 48 hours – it was quite literally pure bliss. We had our own corridor, we had our meals cooked for us – we didn’t have to worry about anything.

"We were left alone as much as we wanted but we knew that someone was there to support us and nothing was too much trouble for the staff. It was our final time to spend together as a family."

An EACH counsellor, Amy, was waiting for them. Over the next two days, she helped the to come to terms with their loss and make memories of Annabel they could treasure.

Mrs Munden said: “Without having counselling, I think we probably would have sat in our house and locked the world away.

“We’d never have done anything again so were thankful to have the help and support of Amy. She was invaluable.”

The couple are looking forward to lighting a candle at EACH’s upcoming memory day at The Nook.

Each cares care for children and young people with life-threatening conditions across Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Essex and supports their families.

