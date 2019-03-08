Royal garden party thanks to hospital fund raiser Gavin

Dedicated fundraiser Gavin English with his daughter Belinda Penkethman enjoying the garden party at Buckingham Palace Picture: supplied by QEH Archant

A widower who has raised more than £60,000 to help cancer patients at a Norfolk hospital had a right royal time at Buckingham Palace.

Gavin English from Docking has raised funds for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital's Cancer Care and Treatment Fund in memory of his wife Frances.

On Tuesday, May 21, Mr English and his daughter Belinda Penkethman were among hundreds of people who enjoyed a visit to the palace and its gardens. The Queen was also present.

Mr English said: "It was a wonderful day. Going through the front door of the palace was really impressive.

"The gardens were very nice but absolutely huge and there were two bands playing during the afternoon.

"I was very grateful to the hospital for the opportunity to go."

Hospital chairman Prof Steve Barnett has thanked Gavin for all of this hard work for the QEH.

He said: "Gavin is a tremendous ambassador for the hospital and he deserves this honour of attending the garden party at Buckingham Palace.

"He works tirelessly to raise money for the hospital by giving up days to man stalls at car boot sales or supermarket collections. We are incredibly grateful for all of his efforts."