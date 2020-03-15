Coronavirus: Number of positive UK tests up by more than 230 in 24 hours

The number of coronavirus cases has risen again today. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire Ben Birchall/PA Wire

The number of positive tests for coronavirus in the UK has risen by more than 230 in just 24 hours, new figures have revealed.

There have been a total of 1,372 positive tests for Covid-19 in the UK as of 9am on Sunday, up from 1,140 at the same time on Saturday, the Department of Health said.

That means the number of positive cases are up by 232.

The UK's coronavirus death toll has risen to 35 as it was revealed the government will ask elderly people to self-isolate for up to four months.

The Department of Health said 14 more patients have died in England after testing positive for Covid-19. This follows the 10 deaths announced on Saturday.

The news comes after a hospital patient has tested positive for coronavirus in Norwich.

The patient becomes the fourth confirmed case in Norfolk after three people tested positive for coronavirus at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.