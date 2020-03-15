Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Number of positive UK tests up by more than 230 in 24 hours

PUBLISHED: 16:06 15 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:30 15 March 2020

The number of coronavirus cases has risen again today. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

The number of coronavirus cases has risen again today. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Ben Birchall/PA Wire

The number of positive tests for coronavirus in the UK has risen by more than 230 in just 24 hours, new figures have revealed.

There have been a total of 1,372 positive tests for Covid-19 in the UK as of 9am on Sunday, up from 1,140 at the same time on Saturday, the Department of Health said.

That means the number of positive cases are up by 232.

The UK's coronavirus death toll has risen to 35 as it was revealed the government will ask elderly people to self-isolate for up to four months.

The Department of Health said 14 more patients have died in England after testing positive for Covid-19. This follows the 10 deaths announced on Saturday.

The news comes after a hospital patient has tested positive for coronavirus in Norwich.

The patient becomes the fourth confirmed case in Norfolk after three people tested positive for coronavirus at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus case confirmed in Norwich

A patient has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

First three coronavirus cases in Norfolk confirmed

Three patients have tested positive for coronavirus in Norfolk. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Norwich family self-isolate after flu-like symptoms

Experts say anyone showing even minor symptoms of coronavirus should self isolate for seven days Picture: Chris Bishop

Over-70s to be asked to self-isolate for up to four months

The Health Secretary has said the over-70s could be urged to self-isolate for four months. Picture: Getty

Coronavirus: What are the symptoms and what do I do if I’m unwell?

People can help fight the spread of the coronavirus by continuing to regularly wash their hands with soap and water. Picture: Getty

Most Read

Coronavirus case confirmed in Norwich

A patient has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

First three coronavirus cases in Norfolk confirmed

Three patients have tested positive for coronavirus in Norfolk. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus: Number of positive UK tests up by more than 230 in 24 hours

The number of coronavirus cases has risen again today. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Over-70s to be asked to self-isolate for up to four months

The Health Secretary has said the over-70s could be urged to self-isolate for four months. Picture: Getty

Coronavirus: What are the symptoms and what do I do if I’m unwell?

People can help fight the spread of the coronavirus by continuing to regularly wash their hands with soap and water. Picture: Getty

Coronavirus case confirmed in Norwich

A patient has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

First three coronavirus cases in Norfolk confirmed

Three patients have tested positive for coronavirus in Norfolk. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire
Drive 24