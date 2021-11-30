Region faces wait for booster ramp-up details

Newly eligible people in Norfolk and Waveney are waiting to discover when they will be able to book booster jabs. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Prime minister Boris Johnson is expected to use a press conference this afternoon to urge people to get Covid boosters, as the programme is accelerated.

But people in Norfolk and Waveney will be hoping the 4pm announcements provide clarity on when and where they will be able to book appointments or turn up to get their jabs.

The emergence of the Omicron variant prompted Mr Johnson to announce the return of compulsory mask-wearing in shops and on public transport.

And, on Monday, that was followed up by confirmation that all people aged 18 and over will be offered a Covid-19 booster jab - with the time people have to wait cut from six months to no sooner than three months.

Those aged 40 and over were already eligible for a booster vaccine if they had their second vaccination six months ago.

However, those people who visited the national NHS website to book vaccinations last night discovered it was not yet taking bookings from newly eligible people.

The website states that those bookings are not yet available and adds: "We will update this page once the service is updated" and adds: "Please wait to be contacted by the NHS."

A message on Norfolk County Council's website states those people can also not yet get their booster at a walk-in clinic.

England's deputy chief medical officer Prof Jonathan Van-Tam said, at Monday's press conference, that the NHS will set out "in the next few days" how the roll-out will work in practice.

Mr Johnson is expected to explain more at this afternoon's press conference.

Meanwhile, some of those in Norfolk who were already eligible have encountered a glitch with the national booking service.

A search for appointments in Norfolk has told some people that the nearest centre to their postcode is in Glenfield Hospital in Leicestershire, which it described as 2.9 miles away.

It remains to be seen when newly eligible people will be able to book appointments or whether they will be able to get their jabs at the recently launched walk-in centres in Norfolk and Waveney.

It was announced last week, before the Omicron developments, that eligible people, including 40 to 49-year-olds who had their second jab six months ago, plus 16 to 17-year-olds, not in at risk groups, who had their first dose 12 weeks ago could just turn up at a number of centres.

Those centres are in Harleston, Attleborough, King's Lynn, Norwich and Dereham.

On certain days, walk-ins are also available in Gorleston, Great Yarmouth and Swaffham.

NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group tweeted on Monday that its vaccination clinic at Norwich Community Hospital was "extremely busy".

It said if people did not have appointments, it may be advisable to come later in the day.

Meanwhile, Professor Robert Dingwell, professor of sociology at Nottingham Trent University, said people could have to wait some time for booster jabs.

He said that even though the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has cut the time frame between second jabs and boosters it was likely people will have to wait for a period of months to be called forward.

He told Talk Radio: "I don't think it's going to be possible to get the same kind of speed and capacity as we as we saw earlier (in the year).

"So allowing people to get jabs from three months after their last dose, in practice, I suspect that most, mostly it will be for four or five, even six months.

"Especially as JCVI has been very insistent that the NHS should call people forward according to the existing priority groups so that you know those at greater risk gets the get access to the vaccines first.

"But I certainly encourage anybody who is invited to come forward and to take up the offer."

More than 280,000 people in Norfolk and Waveney have now had a booster.