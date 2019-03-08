Search

All-day gig returns for neonatal unit fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 17:14 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:14 29 May 2019

Harley Tedds who is organising a fundraiser Born 2 Rock for NICU at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital after having her daughter, Leia Turner, there prematurely. Pictured last year. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Harley Tedds who is organising a fundraiser Born 2 Rock for NICU at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital after having her daughter, Leia Turner, there prematurely. Pictured last year. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A family has once again organised a fundraising gig to support the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit which saved the life of their baby.

Leia Turner pictured recently. Photo: NNUHLeia Turner pictured recently. Photo: NNUH

Harley Tedds, 21, raised £1,262 last year from the all-day fundraiser and now Born2Rock 2019 returns and promises to be a day to remember.

The event on June 8, which will be opened by the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress, comes two years after Harley was admitted to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) after developing preeclampsia, five weeks before her due date.

She underwent an emergency Caesarean section and baby Leia was born weighing in at just 3lb 7oz and rushed to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Miss Tedds said: "I could never thank the hospital's neonatal unit for all they done for me, my family and most importantly Leia in her two-week stay.

Leia Turner aged two weeks. PHOTO: Harley TeddLeia Turner aged two weeks. PHOTO: Harley Tedd

"It wasn't as much of a stay as some people have, but I will never forget all they done, I'm eternally grateful."

Now the family wants to support the unit which cared for Leia with the all day event which features One Day Rocket, Back Down or Die and many more.

Fancy dress is optional with prizes for the best adult and children's costumes and there will also be a children's entertainer, bouncy castle, face painting, Princesses and Star Wars characters, raffle, tombola, ice cream van, food, music and much more.

The event takes place on Saturday, June 8, from noon to 11pm at B2, 496 Sprowston Road, and tickets are £3.50 on the door, under fives are free.

All NNUH staff will receive free entry on presentation of their staff card.

N&N Hospitals Charity head of fundraising Louise Cook said: "We are so grateful to Harley and all her family for supporting our NICU and it's lovely to hear how well Leia is now doing.

"It's going to be a fantastic event and we hope everyone supports it and has a wonderful day."

- To find out more search Born 2 Rock 2019 on Facebook.

