Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Funding boost for health and wellbeing projects in Breckland

PUBLISHED: 15:53 21 March 2019

A domestic abuse charity is one of several groups to receive a boost in funding aimed at improving health and wellbeing in Breckland.

The Healthy Community Grants will help fund a range of projects aimed at tackling isolation and improving the health of residents and will be delivered by Breckland Council and Norfolk County Council Public Health.

Among the successful grant funding applicants is the Daisy Programme, which supports local people who have experienced domestic abuse.

The group’s successful application will see major investment in their telephone support.

A Daisy Programme spokesperson said: “The Daisy Programme has grown consistently over the last three and a half years, growing to deliver a number of support packages to suit our clients including counselling, training, support groups and even a choir.

“Sadly, the demand for our services have risen rapidly since we opened, from 16 support cases in 2015, to 200 in 2018.

“Thankfully this new grant will help fund our telephone support service, which we provide to residents across Breckland.”

Other projects being awarded grants include the development of a mixed-generational kwik cricket league during the Cricket World Cup, 24-hour team building expeditions for local young people and pre-school children visiting residential homes to help tackle loneliness and isolation for older people.

Other organisations to benefit include Bush Adventures UK C.I.C., Carbrooke Pre-school, Breckland School Sports Partnership, Dereham Neatherd High School, Essex Cultural Diversity Project, Iceni Partnership, Dereham Meeting Point and many others.

Councillor Paul Claussen, Breckland’s executive member for place, said: “The fund will be supporting 12 very different and innovative projects.

“The grant funding will help them address isolation, increasing physical activity and improving general well being for Breckland residents.

“I’m excited to see the impact of these life-changing ideas our local groups can deliver over the coming months and hopefully years.”

Are you part of a local charity or group that is doing something to improve the lives of residents in Breckland? Get in touch with our reporter Daniel Bennett by emailing daniel.bennett@archant.co.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two people dead after being electrocuted on railway line

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Police block off part of housing estate following incident

Multiple police cars, including the dog unit, could be seen on Verbena Road, Cringleford, at about 10pm on Wednesday. Photo: Luke Powell

Wanted man arrested over serious sexual assault after triggering police camera alert

A man was arrested by Breckland police. Photo: Breckland police

Changes coming at Norfolk County Council - and here’s how they could affect you

Norfolk county boundary sign. Picture: Bill Darnell

Most Read

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.

‘Held hostage in their homes’ - City street over-run by cars as people avoid hospital parking charges

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police officer who ‘repeatedly punched’ shoplifter faces no action

A screenshot from the video showing the arrests in the Nelson pub, Norwich (Photo: Facebook/Paul Bruce)

The Bucket List loaded fries gets permanent Norwich home

Chicken nuggets and bacon Picture: The Bucket List

Two people dead after being electrocuted on railway line

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Huge question mark over Anglia Square revamp after government decides to intervene

Plans for the 20-storey tower in Anglia Square. Photo: Weston Homes

Fears schoolchildren will be put in danger by Norwich ring road changes

Rush hour traffic in Colman Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists