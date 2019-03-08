Funding boost for health and wellbeing projects in Breckland

A domestic abuse charity is one of several groups to receive a boost in funding aimed at improving health and wellbeing in Breckland.

The Healthy Community Grants will help fund a range of projects aimed at tackling isolation and improving the health of residents and will be delivered by Breckland Council and Norfolk County Council Public Health.

Among the successful grant funding applicants is the Daisy Programme, which supports local people who have experienced domestic abuse.

The group’s successful application will see major investment in their telephone support.

A Daisy Programme spokesperson said: “The Daisy Programme has grown consistently over the last three and a half years, growing to deliver a number of support packages to suit our clients including counselling, training, support groups and even a choir.

“Sadly, the demand for our services have risen rapidly since we opened, from 16 support cases in 2015, to 200 in 2018.

“Thankfully this new grant will help fund our telephone support service, which we provide to residents across Breckland.”

Other projects being awarded grants include the development of a mixed-generational kwik cricket league during the Cricket World Cup, 24-hour team building expeditions for local young people and pre-school children visiting residential homes to help tackle loneliness and isolation for older people.

Other organisations to benefit include Bush Adventures UK C.I.C., Carbrooke Pre-school, Breckland School Sports Partnership, Dereham Neatherd High School, Essex Cultural Diversity Project, Iceni Partnership, Dereham Meeting Point and many others.

Councillor Paul Claussen, Breckland’s executive member for place, said: “The fund will be supporting 12 very different and innovative projects.

“The grant funding will help them address isolation, increasing physical activity and improving general well being for Breckland residents.

“I’m excited to see the impact of these life-changing ideas our local groups can deliver over the coming months and hopefully years.”

