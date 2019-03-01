From doctor to Deliveroo - the Norwich medic using food delivery service to train for 2,500km challenge

Junior doctor Daniel Todd is taking on The TransAtlantic Way challenge. Photo: Daniel Todd Daniel Todd

A Norwich junior doctor is swapping his scrubs for a saddle as he gears up for a challenging bike race - and he has taken to delivering food around the city to train.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Junior Doctor at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, Daniel Todd, who is working for Deliveroo in his spare time as part of his training for the TransAtlantic Way, a 2,500km cycle ride around the west coast of Ireland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Junior Doctor at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, Daniel Todd, who is working for Deliveroo in his spare time as part of his training for the TransAtlantic Way, a 2,500km cycle ride around the west coast of Ireland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Daniel Todd, 25, is a second year junior doctor at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH). But the UEA graduate also spends around six hours a week on his bike, delivering food to the people of Norwich for delivery company Deliveroo.

Dr Todd said he started cycling around three years ago, before he had been a keen footballer but injury caused the switch.

And two years ago he took on the challenge of cycling from John O’Groats to Land’s End.

But now, he is setting himself a new goal of completing a 2,500km road race - and has picked up shifts with Deliveroo to help him train.

Junior Doctor at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, Daniel Todd, who is working for Deliveroo in his spare time as part of his training for the TransAtlantic Way, a 2,500km cycle ride around the west coast of Ireland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Junior Doctor at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, Daniel Todd, who is working for Deliveroo in his spare time as part of his training for the TransAtlantic Way, a 2,500km cycle ride around the west coast of Ireland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Dr Todd works in the radiology department as part of four-month stints, known as rotations, that junior doctors undertake in different specialities.

But he said it was during his time in A&E that he thought of signing up with Deliveroo.

“A&E does not really distinguish between normal days and working days,” he said, so he would often find himself off work on weekdays or at unusual times.

“I thought I would be going out on my bike anyway so I might as well make some money while doing it.”

Junior Doctor at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, Daniel Todd, who is working for Deliveroo in his spare time as part of his training for the TransAtlantic Way, a 2,500km cycle ride around the west coast of Ireland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Junior Doctor at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, Daniel Todd, who is working for Deliveroo in his spare time as part of his training for the TransAtlantic Way, a 2,500km cycle ride around the west coast of Ireland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Dr Todd works for Deliveroo for around six hours a week.

But he said the real goal was to raise money for charity Verus Arthritis and he will be taking part in The TransAtlantic Way, in June, on Ireland’s Atlantic coastline, to do so. The event is a self-supported road race - meaning there will be no support vehicles and Dr Todd will also be carrying his own food and supplies.

So far he has raised £1,400 - including £800 donated by Deliveroo. And the charity is even closer to his heart as he is set to develop early-onset osteoarthritis due to his sporting injuries.

Dr Todd said although signing up was a “spontaneous decision” he was currently managing to get out on the bike six days a week to train, including his Deliveroo shifts.

He said: “I used to keep track [of how far I travelled on a shift], the most I’ve done in a day is 100km, that was on a Saturday.”

• To follow Dr Todd’s progress or donate, visit bit.ly/2Taw2O6