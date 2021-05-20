News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Cyclists raise more than £11,000 for hospital's new bereavement suite

Sarah Hussain

Published: 12:18 PM May 20, 2021   
Cyclists raise more than £11,000 for QEH.

Friends Gareth Franklin, Lee Wright, Tommy Treacher, Jeremy Hargrave, Matthew Warfield and Steve Cousins cycled 100 miles around South Holland, West Norfolk and Wisbech on Saturday, May 8 for the QEH. - Credit: QEH

A team of cyclists has raised more than £11,000 for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital's maternity bereavement suite appeal.

Friends Gareth Franklin, Lee Wright, Tommy Treacher, Jeremy Hargrave, Matthew Warfield and Steve Cousins cycled 100 miles around South Holland, West Norfolk and Wisbech on Saturday, May 8 in "horrendous weather" for the King's Lynn hospital, raising £11,134 for the maternity bereavement suite at the QEH.

The Butterfly Suite, which is planned to open in Autumn, will provide a dedicated place for bereaved families who lose their babies either during, or shortly after birth.

Caroline Shaw, chief executive at QEH, said: “What Gareth and the team have achieved is remarkable. Their donation will really make a difference to those families we care for who are going through their most difficult time."

To donate visit the team's JustGiving page or you can send a cheque to ‘Maternity Bereavement Suite Appeal’ to Finance Department, The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Gayton Road, King’s Lynn PE30 4ET.

King's Lynn News

