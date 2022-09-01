Chance to shed the pounds through free weight loss programme

People in Norfolk who are looking to lose unwanted pounds are being given the chance to join a weight loss programme for free.

Man v Fat has teamed up with Norfolk County Council to offer 250 eligible men a 14-week membership programme to guide them on their journey to better health.

Since it started in 2020, the group has helped 160 participants from Norfolk lose a combined weight of 50 stone.

John McGregor, Man v Fat Challenge coordinator, said: "We are really excited to offer these free spaces, especially during this difficult time with the rising cost of living.

"Men can be difficult to engage with when it comes to weight loss but with our flexible courses and online community we hope to change this."

The spaces are available to men aged 18 or older and have a BMI of 25 or above.

Those who are interested can sign up on its website - manvfatchallenge.co.uk