News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Chance to shed the pounds through free weight loss programme

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:17 PM September 1, 2022
Man v Fat Challenge has helped 160 people from Norfolk lose a collective 50 stone since 2020

Man v Fat Challenge has helped 160 people from Norfolk lose a collective 50 stone since 2020 - Credit: Man v Fat Challenge

People in Norfolk who are looking to lose unwanted pounds are being given the chance to join a weight loss programme for free. 

Man v Fat has teamed up with Norfolk County Council to offer 250 eligible men a 14-week membership programme to guide them on their journey to better health.

Since it started in 2020, the group has helped 160 participants from Norfolk lose a combined weight of 50 stone.

John McGregor, Man v Fat Challenge coordinator, said: "We are really excited to offer these free spaces, especially during this difficult time with the rising cost of living.

"Men can be difficult to engage with when it comes to weight loss but with our flexible courses and online community we hope to change this."

The spaces are available to men aged 18 or older and have a BMI of 25 or above.

Those who are interested can sign up on its website - manvfatchallenge.co.uk

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Spar shop owner Simone Calnon.Picture: James Bass

Village shop owner 'sat and cried' as energy bill arrived

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
All 88 turbines at the Sheringham Shoal Offshore Wind Farm have now been installed. Picture: Ian Bur

Norfolk man's warning over hidden charges in energy bills

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Sam Taylor

Appeal for roofer who was seriously injured in fall at Norfolk factory

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
A busy beach in the hot weather at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

How to enjoy 47 days off while using only 19 days of annual leave in 2023

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon