Free taxis and 'worry clinics' offered to vaccine sceptics

Unvaccinated people are being offered free taxi journeys and 'worry clinics' as health bosses ramp up efforts to persuade the last few sceptics to get their Covid jabs.

So-called 'jab cabs' are being enlisted to ferry people to their nearest vaccine centre in a bid to close to final gaps in the region's rollout.

And a series of clinics have also been scheduled to help allay the fears of those who are still sceptical about the jab.

To date, Norfolk and Waveney's rollout has been among one of the most effective in the country, with 94pc of the region's over-18s having received a first dose - two percent above the national average.

This month, the rollout was extended to include children aged between five and 11 who are clinically extremely vulnerable.

But with reticence still remaining among some parts of the county, the Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group has lined up a series of 'worry clinics' where people can go and discuss their concerns and - if their fears are allayed - finally get their jab.

The clinics will be run by trained health professionals who will be able to talk people through their worries around the vaccine and offer doses of the Pfizer vaccine - whether they are first, second or booster doses.

And the CCG will also be offering a service known as the 'Jab Cab', offering free return taxi rides for anybody to go and get their Covid-19 vaccines.

Howard Martin, director of population health management and health inequalities at NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group. - Credit: Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group

Howard Martin, director of population health management and health inequalities at the CCG, said: "We are acutely aware that – for a variety of reasons – there are still lots of people who require additional time, information, or support to make the decision to get their Covid-19 vaccination.

"That’s why we are pleased to be able to offer the Worry Clinics at locations across Norfolk to help to reach those people and offer them the support they need to get vaccinated.

“No question or concern is too small, and anyone who needs a quiet space and a listening ear to help get them through the process will have a chance to get it at the worry clinics.”

Where are the clinics and how to get a taxi

The worry clinics will be held in the following locations:

Alive Lynnsport, Greenpark Avenue, King's Lynn - Friday, February 11 and 18, Saturday, February 26 - 9am until 6pm

Chapel Break Village Hall, Bowthorpe - Tuesday, February 15 - 8.30am until 3.30pm

St George's Theatre, Great Yarmouth, every Wednesday until March 30 - 12am until 6pm

The Charles Burrell Centre, Thetford, Thursday, February 17/24 - 1pm until 6pm

To organise a 'Jab Cab', book a Covid-19 jab appointment online or check which walk-in centre you wish to visit, then call a participating taxi company to book your journey.

The following taxi firms are participating: