Thousands more people to get free parking at Norfolk hospitals

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH Archant © 2018

Thousands of patients regularly attending hospital will be boosted with the introduction of free parking at Norfolk's hospitals.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. Photo: James Paget University Hospital James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. Photo: James Paget University Hospital

Blue badge holders and patients who regularly attend appointments for long term conditions are among those who will get free parking under government plans announced today.

The scheme will be rolled out in April and all hospital trusts will be expected to give free parking at specific times to parents with sick children staying overnight and staff on night shifts.

Trusts manage their own car parking arrangements and reinvest the profits into frontline care.

The Department of Health was not setting aside funding to reimburse trusts that may see their finances impacted under the Tory manifesto pledge.

A department spokesman said trusts will be supported to ensure the policy does not affect care.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "One of the concerns mentioned regularly on the doorsteps was that vulnerable people, and staff working nights, have to pay for hospital car parking.

You may also want to watch:

"Currently, the situation varies from hospital to hospital. Instead, from April, across the country those with the greatest need, such as disabled people, parents staying overnight with sick children in hospital, and NHS staff working night shifts, will no longer have to pay for parking."

A study by the PA news agency earlier this month found one in three hospitals in England put up the cost of parking last year.

The research showed hospitals made more than £254 million from parking in 2018/19, up 10 per cent on the previous year.

Labour's shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said: "Labour MPs have longed campaigned for hospital car parking charges to be ditched.

"But yet again patients will have to examine the small print as many will still have to pay over the odds just because they are ill."

Dr Moira Fraser-Pearce, a director at Macmillan Cancer Support, called for further action to see a "sorely needed" boost to the size of the NHS workforce.

She said: "Cancer can be a huge burden on your finances and in England hospital car parking charges - especially for those undergoing regular treatment - can add significantly to this strain

"This long-awaited announcement will be a game-changer for many, allowing them to attend appointments and focus on their health without the extra worry about their finances."