Public encouraged to get HIV test in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 13:22 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:39 19 November 2018

The Terrence Higgins Trust sexual health charity is hosting a variety of events to mark National HIV Testing Week, including one at The Forum in Norwich. Photo: Submitted

Archant

People will have the chance to take a “free, fast and simple” HIV test in Norfolk this week.

The Terrence Higgins Trust sexual health charity is hosting a variety of events to mark National HIV Testing Week.

The week encourages people to get tested for the virus, particularly gay and bisexual men, and black African men and women.

From November 19 to 23 there will be free and confidential HIV testing appointments between 9am to 4pm at the Norwich iCaSH clinic. Call 01603 226666 to book an appointment.

On November 21, The Forum in Norwich is hosting tests between 2pm and 4pm. Call 01603 226666.

On November 23, there will be a sexual health drag show at the Quay Pride pub in Great Yarmouth from 8pm. People will be able to take a free HIV self-sampling kit.

The Catherine Wheel pub in Norwich will host a similar event from 8pm on November 24.

