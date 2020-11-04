Norfolk store offering pets the ‘ultimate Christmas treat’

Four-legged pets will be able to take a selfie with Santa in his Winter Wonderland at the Dobbies King's Lynn store from November 28 to December 24. Picture: Dobbies Garden Centres Archant

Owners and their pets are being offered the “ultimate festive experience” this Christmas, with four-legged friends able to take a snap with Santa.

Pet lovers can book their beloved pooch or feline friend in for Dobbies Garden Centre’s ‘Santa Paws’ experience, which will be available at its King’s Lynn store from November 28 to December 24.

Pets can enjoy a selfie with Santa in his Winter Wonderland, and also receive a special treat from him.

CEO Graeme Jenkins said: “With a strong pet offering in store, we have a very loyal group of four-legged customers who enjoy our products all year round – and we wanted to offer a special festive experience just for them.

“Along with the chance for owners to take a snap with Santa, we have a whole host of pet food, toys and grooming products to spoil your pets this Christmas.”

Santa Paws is £6.99 per pet and slots must be booked in advance at dobbies.com