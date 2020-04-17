Four further coronavirus deaths at the James Paget Hospital

The James Paget Hospital's new 'respiratory A&E' unit. Photo: Simon Stevens Archant

A further four patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the James Paget University Hospital.

It brings the total number of deaths at the Gorleston hospital to 49.

Three patients died on April 15, followed by a fourth on April 16.

It comes after the hospital recorded its first coronavirus death on March 29.

In a statement, the hospital said: “Sadly, we can confirm that four patients who were being cared for at the James Paget University Hospital, and had tested positive for COVID-19, have died.

“The patients who died were two women in their 80s, a man in his 90s and a man in his 70s.

“All four patients had underlying health conditions.

“Their families have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.”

Of the 49 who have died in hospital, 47 have been described as having underlying health conditions.

This total figure comprises 20 women and 29 men.

The total number of confirmed deaths from the virus in Norfolk’s hospitals now stands at 159, after 11 new fatalities were recorded in a single day.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital reported six more patients in its care having died after being diagnosed with Covid-19, taking the hospital’s death toll from the virus to 58.

Meanwhile the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, has reported one death from the virus on April 15, bringing the its total number of confirmed Covid-19 deaths to 52.

In Suffolk, 149 patients have died at hospitals run by the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust,

However, the picture is not all bleak – as earlier this week JPUH revealed that more than 80 patients receiving hospital care for coronavirus had been discharged from the Gorleston hospital.

On Monday, the hospital Tweeted that 84 patients had recovered from the disease.

They were discharged from the hospital as they no longer needed acute care.

