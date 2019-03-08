Former Norwich player will wear boots dedicated to Sophie Taylor when he plays for England

Former City player James Maddison will wear boots paying tribute to Sophie Taylor when he plays for England in the European Championships. Photo: James Maddison / @Madders10 James Maddison / @Madders10

A former Norwich City footballer has revealed the boots he will wear when he plays for England will be a touching tribute to a Norwich girl who died of cancer.

Five-year-old Sophie Taylor died in January, but she had captured the hearts of supporters far and wide, including James Maddison, who met her when he was playing for the Canaries.

In March, while playing for new club Leicester City, Mr Maddison removed his shirt after scoring for his new team to reveal a T-shirt reading "RIP Sophie I love you" underneath.

And now, he has revealed the boots he will wear during the European Championships, when he plays for England, will also be a tribute to the youngster.

In a tweet Mr Maddison said: "The unbelievably special football boots I will be wearing during the European Championships for @England . My best friend always with me @SuperStrongSoph Thank you so much for the surprise @pumafootball."

James Maddison carries Sophie Taylor on Saturday, April 7. Photo: Jasonpix/NCFC James Maddison carries Sophie Taylor on Saturday, April 7. Photo: Jasonpix/NCFC

Mr Maddison first struck up a friendship with Sophie after she was a mascot for Norwich City and the England player has kept in touch with the family.

He visited the Sprowston youngster in a hospice in her final days and after her death posted the pictures to thousands of followers on Instagram and Twitter with a message saying "Rest In Peace my little Angel. I love you always & forever."

The pair were so close that the midfielder was a pallbearer and gave a reading at her funeral at St Faith's Crematorium on February 13.

Leicester City's James Maddison celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game and reveals a t-shirt that reads 'RIP Sophie I Love You' before being booked by match referee Michael Oliver (left) for removing his shirt during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. Leicester City's James Maddison celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game and reveals a t-shirt that reads 'RIP Sophie I Love You' before being booked by match referee Michael Oliver (left) for removing his shirt during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Alex Taylor, Sophie's father, previously said: "His friendship with Sophie was like family. They just had that mutual love for one another. His eyes lit up when he saw Sophie and how happy she was. She was always just so buoyant around him.

"She was naturally talented at football and she just loved kicking a ball with James."

- Sophie's family are fundraising to help other families in her memory. To donate, click here.