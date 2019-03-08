Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Former Norwich player will wear boots dedicated to Sophie Taylor when he plays for England

PUBLISHED: 19:55 16 June 2019 | UPDATED: 20:32 16 June 2019

Former City player James Maddison will wear boots paying tribute to Sophie Taylor when he plays for England in the European Championships. Photo: James Maddison / @Madders10

Former City player James Maddison will wear boots paying tribute to Sophie Taylor when he plays for England in the European Championships. Photo: James Maddison / @Madders10

James Maddison / @Madders10

A former Norwich City footballer has revealed the boots he will wear when he plays for England will be a touching tribute to a Norwich girl who died of cancer.

Former City player James Maddison will wear boots paying tribute to Sophie Taylor when he plays for England in the European Championships. Photo: James Maddison / @Madders10Former City player James Maddison will wear boots paying tribute to Sophie Taylor when he plays for England in the European Championships. Photo: James Maddison / @Madders10

Five-year-old Sophie Taylor died in January, but she had captured the hearts of supporters far and wide, including James Maddison, who met her when he was playing for the Canaries.

In March, while playing for new club Leicester City, Mr Maddison removed his shirt after scoring for his new team to reveal a T-shirt reading "RIP Sophie I love you" underneath.

And now, he has revealed the boots he will wear during the European Championships, when he plays for England, will also be a tribute to the youngster.

MORE: Youngster fulfils dream of playing football with James Maddison with 'magic leg' before losing cancer fight

In a tweet Mr Maddison said: "The unbelievably special football boots I will be wearing during the European Championships for @England . My best friend always with me @SuperStrongSoph Thank you so much for the surprise @pumafootball."

James Maddison carries Sophie Taylor on Saturday, April 7. Photo: Jasonpix/NCFCJames Maddison carries Sophie Taylor on Saturday, April 7. Photo: Jasonpix/NCFC

You may also want to watch:

Mr Maddison first struck up a friendship with Sophie after she was a mascot for Norwich City and the England player has kept in touch with the family.

MORE: James Maddison takes off shirt to reveal tribute to Norwich's tragic Sophie Taylor after scoring for Leicester City

He visited the Sprowston youngster in a hospice in her final days and after her death posted the pictures to thousands of followers on Instagram and Twitter with a message saying "Rest In Peace my little Angel. I love you always & forever."

The pair were so close that the midfielder was a pallbearer and gave a reading at her funeral at St Faith's Crematorium on February 13.

Leicester City's James Maddison celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game and reveals a t-shirt that reads 'RIP Sophie I Love You' before being booked by match referee Michael Oliver (left) for removing his shirt during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.Leicester City's James Maddison celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game and reveals a t-shirt that reads 'RIP Sophie I Love You' before being booked by match referee Michael Oliver (left) for removing his shirt during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Alex Taylor, Sophie's father, previously said: "His friendship with Sophie was like family. They just had that mutual love for one another. His eyes lit up when he saw Sophie and how happy she was. She was always just so buoyant around him.

MORE: 'She was a real life super hero' - defiant five-year-old Sophie Taylor given spectacular send-off after cancer fight

"She was naturally talented at football and she just loved kicking a ball with James."

- Sophie's family are fundraising to help other families in her memory. To donate, click here.

Most Read

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

Police called to Bowthorpe after gathering of 100 cars sparks complaints

Police broke up a party of more than 100 cars in Bowthorpe Shopping Centre car park (Picture: Google)

Family ignore warning signs and are caught picnicking at recent cliff fall spot

The debris left in the aftermath of a cliff collapse in Sidestrand. Pic: Chris Taylor (aerovisuals.co.uk)

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries weigh up £5m striker swoop

Norwich City have been linked with Strasbourg striker Nuno da Costa Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘I can’t police how people drive’: Organiser defends gathering of 350 cars

Police broke up a party of more than 100 cars in Bowthorpe Shopping Centre car park (Picture: Google)

Most Read

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man’s body found in bushes

Emergency services at the scene where a body was found on Cromwell Road, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

WATCH: Moment car and van collide exiting NDR roundabout

This is the moment two vehicles collided while exiting Wroxham Road roundabout on the Northern Distributor Road. Picture: Jake Hillyard

Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I can’t police how people drive’: Organiser defends gathering of 350 cars

Police broke up a party of more than 100 cars in Bowthorpe Shopping Centre car park (Picture: Google)

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

Family ignore warning signs and are caught picnicking at recent cliff fall spot

The debris left in the aftermath of a cliff collapse in Sidestrand. Pic: Chris Taylor (aerovisuals.co.uk)

Police called to Bowthorpe after gathering of 100 cars sparks complaints

Police broke up a party of more than 100 cars in Bowthorpe Shopping Centre car park (Picture: Google)

Former Norwich player will wear boots dedicated to Sophie Taylor when he plays for England

Former City player James Maddison will wear boots paying tribute to Sophie Taylor when he plays for England in the European Championships. Photo: James Maddison / @Madders10
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists