Search

Advanced search

"If you don't tell someone they won't know" - Football stars open up about mental health

PUBLISHED: 23:16 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 23:28 21 November 2019

Former Norwich City player Cedric Anselin. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Former Norwich City player Cedric Anselin. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

"Talking is one of the most powerful things in the world."

Action between Lowestoft Town FC and Billericay (light blue) Adrian Forbes takes a throw in.Action between Lowestoft Town FC and Billericay (light blue) Adrian Forbes takes a throw in.

That was the message from former Norwich City footballer and current Norwich United Football Club manager Cédric Anselin at a discussion on mental health.

Tom Scully of Norwich City U23s. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 17/07/2019Tom Scully of Norwich City U23s. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 17/07/2019

Speakers at the Norwich City Fans Social Club event at Carrow Road on November 21 included former Canaries player Adrian Forbes, current Norwich City U23 player Tom Scully and former north Norfolk MP Sir Norman Lamb.

Norman Lamb at his home in Norwich. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodNorman Lamb at his home in Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Some 15 local mental health support groups were also at the talk.

Mr Anselin, who contemplated taking his own life in 2016 because of his depression, said: "If we can educate young people at schools to talk [about their mental health] that would help massively.

He added he stayed happy by surrounding himself with positive people, exercising and taking care of himself.

Mr Anselin, 42, from Spixworth, who is an ambassador for mental health, said it was important for anyone living with a mental health problem to open up to someone they felt comfortable with.

You may also want to watch:

But he added: "For the person on the other side, don't judge."

Mr Scully, 19, received therapy for depression and support from the Professional Footballer's Association (PFA), after signing for Norwich City's U23 team just over a year ago.

"The support I got from the PFA was amazing. It was scary at first to do therapy but it helped a lot."

He added he could see someone suffering with a mental health problem "from a mile off" due to their body language and was more aware of other young players going through what he did.

Mr Forbes, 40, who used to be a coach at the Norwich City academy as well as a former Canaries player, first spoke about his mental health after hitting rock bottom, following the end of his football playing career.

He said: "I became a very good actor. There is a difficulty in opening up, being honest and admitting you need help but if you don't tell someone they won't know."

Mr Lamb, who is campaigning for better mental health support for young people in Norfolk, said: "Having someone like Adrian or Cedric talk about what they went through makes a easier for a teenager to talk."

For support contact the Samaritans on 116123.

Most Read

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

Gang of youths calling themselves ‘Bungay mafia’ are ‘intimidating’ town

The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher

Train cancelled due to ‘unusually large passenger flow’

A Greater Anglia train was cancelled this morning. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Care home to close just six months after opening

Cawston Lodge care home is set to close after six months of opening. Picture: Archant

A47 collisions causes long delays for rush hour traffic

There are queues on the east-bound A47 near Honingham due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘He ruined my life’ - mum and daughter, 12, attacked after ‘terrifying’ abuse

Josh Clement and Jess Hunt. Clement escaped jail after being convicted of attacking Miss Hunt and her 12-year-old daughter last Christmas. Picture: Jess Hunt

Gang of youths calling themselves ‘Bungay mafia’ are ‘intimidating’ town

The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher

Running column: Mark Armstrong has a simple goal - learn to walk again

Charlotte Neale receives her award for being the fastest female marathon runner from Norfolk this year. Picture: Stephanie Wenn

“If you don’t tell someone they won’t know” - Football stars open up about mental health

Former Norwich City player Cedric Anselin. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Staff didn’t notice the big bruise’: Mother slams school’s response to attack on son

Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists