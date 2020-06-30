Sir Norman Lamb joins autistic charity as vice-president
PUBLISHED: 11:14 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:14 30 June 2020
Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk
A former Norfolk MP has been unveiled as a vice-president of a leading autism charity.
Sir Norman Lamb has taken on the role with the National Autistic Society to support them in campaigning for the rights of 700,000 autistic people and their families living in the UK.
You may also want to watch:
During his time as minister for care the former MP, who represented north Norfolk for more than 18 years, worked with the charity around areas including long diagnosis waiting times and autistic people being detained inappropriately in mental health hospitals.
Sir Norman said: “I’m delighted to have been appointed as a vice-president of the National Autistic Society. The rights of autistic people is an issue close to my heart. Having worked closely with the charity on a number of campaigns I’m very pleased to continue my support in this way.”
Caroline Stevens, chief executive of the charity, added: “We are committed to creating a society that works for autistic people and are thrilled Sir Norman is part of this journey.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.