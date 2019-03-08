Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Former County Hall boss appointed as hospital chairman

PUBLISHED: 16:33 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:34 24 April 2019

New Norfolk and Norwich Unversity Hospital chairman David White. Photo: NNUH

New Norfolk and Norwich Unversity Hospital chairman David White. Photo: NNUH

NNUH

A former Norfolk County Council chief executive has been appointed as chairman of the county’s busiest hospital.

David White stepped down as chief executive of Norfolk County Council following a seven-year tenure in 2013, after recommending his own departure.

At the time he said with the council looking to become more commercially-driven, it was “crystal clear” the new top officer at County Hall would need a “level of commercial skill and expertise” he did not have.

Since 2015 he has been the chairman of East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust - Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals, but he will join the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in June.

Mr White said: “Joining the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals is an amazing opportunity and I am looking forward immensely to working with the teams and meeting staff and patients. NNUH is a teaching hospital on a journey to outstanding and I am very much looking forward to being part of that.”

John Fry, outgoing chairman of NNUH, said: “I am delighted that David has been appointed to the trust as he brings with him very relevant experience from his roles in hospitals, the wider health sector and significant local knowledge from both his role as chief executive of Norfolk County Council and living in Norfolk.”

Mark Davies, chief executive said: “We look forward to welcoming David to the trust and benefitting from his experience and insights to steer us on this next part of our journey to outstanding.”

Most Read

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

Police have gone to an incident on the A47 at Colney. Photo: James Bass.

Morrisons evacuated and charity shop cordoned off amid fears over live grenade

A bomb disposal unit at a Norwich charity shop because of fears a donation of military equipment contained a live grenade. Picture Archant.

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

‘It’s a nightmare from about tea time onwards’ - what it’s like to live where the NDR has increased traffic

The final stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick opened in April 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Arrest made after supermarket staff threatened with crowbar

A man has been arrested after threatening staff at Morrisons in Fakenham with a crowbar. Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

Police have gone to an incident on the A47 at Colney. Photo: James Bass.

‘It did make all the adults laugh’ - Family’s amusement over Tesco Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read

Motorcyclist who died in Norfolk crash is named

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Arrest made after supermarket staff threatened with crowbar

A man has been arrested after threatening staff at Morrisons in Fakenham with a crowbar. Picture: Chris Bishop

School trip cancelled due to uncertainty over Brexit

Aylsham High School. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

More than 60 new homes to be built in village near Norwich as council gives green light

A map showing where dozens of new homes are to be built in Cringleford. Picture: Google

Three people banned from Norwich hotel after altercation at Only Fools and Horses themed party

The Mercure Hotel in Norwich where the altercation happened. Picture Google.

‘There have been tears’: Norwich cafe shuts blaming Westlegate closure

Shaun Rignall, manager of Mindoro on Westlegate, Norwich. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists