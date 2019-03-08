Former County Hall boss appointed as hospital chairman

New Norfolk and Norwich Unversity Hospital chairman David White. Photo: NNUH NNUH

A former Norfolk County Council chief executive has been appointed as chairman of the county’s busiest hospital.

David White stepped down as chief executive of Norfolk County Council following a seven-year tenure in 2013, after recommending his own departure.

At the time he said with the council looking to become more commercially-driven, it was “crystal clear” the new top officer at County Hall would need a “level of commercial skill and expertise” he did not have.

Since 2015 he has been the chairman of East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust - Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals, but he will join the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in June.

Mr White said: “Joining the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals is an amazing opportunity and I am looking forward immensely to working with the teams and meeting staff and patients. NNUH is a teaching hospital on a journey to outstanding and I am very much looking forward to being part of that.”

John Fry, outgoing chairman of NNUH, said: “I am delighted that David has been appointed to the trust as he brings with him very relevant experience from his roles in hospitals, the wider health sector and significant local knowledge from both his role as chief executive of Norfolk County Council and living in Norfolk.”

Mark Davies, chief executive said: “We look forward to welcoming David to the trust and benefitting from his experience and insights to steer us on this next part of our journey to outstanding.”