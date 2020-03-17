Search

Advanced search

Former City boss and wife caught up in hotel coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 14:14 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:14 17 March 2020

Former Norwich City boss Ken Brown with wife Elaine at their Norfolk home Photo by Simon Finlay.

Former Norwich City boss Ken Brown with wife Elaine at their Norfolk home Photo by Simon Finlay.

A former Norwich City manager and his wife have found themselves isolated in a hotel room after the Lanzarote resort they were staying at was placed into lockdown.

Former Norwich City manager Ken Brown celebrates a promotion with the club at City Hall in 1986. Picture: Archant libraryFormer Norwich City manager Ken Brown celebrates a promotion with the club at City Hall in 1986. Picture: Archant library

Ken Brown, who was in charge of the Canaries from 1980 until 1987, and his wife Elaine flew to the Spanish island last week, after booking a holiday to help boost their spirits following the loss of their pet dog.

However, for the past 24 hours the pair have been confined to their hotel room after the coronavirus outbreak placed the resort in a state of lockdown.

Mrs Brown, 65, said: “As Ken is 86 and does have underlying health problems we were desperate to get him home as soon as possible - but Jet2 has been unable to arrange earlier flights for us. We are due to return on Sunday.

“Since then, our time has consisted of watching television in the hotel room, eating and drinking. The hotel has been incredibly good to us and has been giving us food every few hours, so we can’t fault them, but being stuck in a hotel room is no holiday.”

MORE: ‘Extraordinary demand’ sees bus company unable to provide drivers with hand gel



Mrs Brown said that while the resort was under strict regulations, with the shops, restaurants and bars closed, holidaymakers were permitted to either walk around the hotel grounds or leave to go to pharmacies and medical centres - with police officers monitoring the streets.

She added: “Ken is okay, just fed up with the situation really. He was terribly upset when the dog died and we felt a bit lost really, so thought we would book a holiday to lift our spirits.

“We are being taken care of well by the hotel and are in good health, which is the most important thing, however we would much rather be at home.”

Mr Brown was in charge at Carrow Road for one of the club’s most successful spells, a seven year period in which they won the League Cup and qualified for Europe three times - though English clubs were banned from competition at the time.

The pair have since settled in Norfolk and still live in the county, near Norwich.

MORE: ‘Work from home and avoid bars, clubs and theatres’ - government’s latest coronavirus advice

Most Read

More schools hit by coronavirus closures

Hellesdon High School where Year 9 students have been told to study at home. Picture: Archant

Man hit 108mph on A47 after ‘distressed call’ from daughter

Robert Stevens was caught doing 108mph in an Audi A on the A47 at Swaffham PHOTO: SIMON FINLAY

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Norfolk hospital confirms it has five cases of coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn where an isolation ward is now in operation Picture: QEH

Coronavirus: The list of vulnerable groups being urged to follow strict social distancing

Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance stand with Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a coronavirus briefing in Downing Street. Picture: Richard Pohle/The Times /PA Wire

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Coronavirus: List of 35 countries the Foreign Office is advising people not to travel to

The Foreign Office has advised people not to travel to 35 countries. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk hospital confirms it has five cases of coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn where an isolation ward is now in operation Picture: QEH

Number of confirmed UK coronavirus cases increases by 407

Coronavirus testing in the UK is being limited to those in hospital. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Families in self-isolation hit out at lack of coronavirus testing

The Pearson-Youngs family from Attleborough who are self-isolating. Photo: Pearson-Youngs

City boys miss out on European Championships after coronavirus forces postponement until 2021

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki was set to spearhead Finland's Euro2020 push this summer Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Asda calls for common sense after shopper spotted in pyjamas

ASDA, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Mick Howes
Drive 24