Revealed: Food hygiene ratings for every McDonald's in Norfolk

How clean is your local McDonald's? Photo: Simon Parkin Archant

Recent news about a rat spotted at a Norfolk McDonald's may have you wondering where your local restaurant ranks for food hygiene.

Here are the most recent food hygiene scores for every McDonald's in Norfolk.

Norwich City

310 The Dining Terrace, Chapelfield, Norwich - 5 (rated March 2018)

18 Haymarket, Norwich - 4 (rated April 2018)

162 Barrett Road, Norwich - 5 (rated June 2018)

Great Yarmouth area

Purley Court, Gapton Hall - 5 (May 2019)

114 Regent Road, Great Yarmouth - 5 (May 2019)

Broadland area

Yarmouth Road, Blofield - 5 (rated November 2018)

Boundary Road, Hellesdon - 5 (rated April 2019)

Drayton High Road, Hellesdon - 5 (rated April 2019)

North Norfolk area

Stalham Road, Hoveton - 5 (rated October 2019)

King's Lynn and West Norfolk area

71 High Street, King's Lynn - 5 (rated February 2018)

1 Campbells Meadow, King's Lynn - 5 (rated August 2019)

Clenchwarton Road West Lynn, King's Lynn - 5 (rated August 2019)

Breckland area

Forest Retail Park, London Road, Thetford - 5 (rated July 2019)

Grange Farm, Norwich Road, Swaffham - 5 (rated February 2018)

Napier Way, Dereham - 5 (rated September 2019)

South Norfolk area

Norwich Road, Gillingham, Norfolk - 5 (rated July 2017)

William Frost Way, Old Costessey - 5 (rated February 2019)

Norwich Road, Hethersett - 5 (rated December 2019)

Ratings are accurate at the time of writing.

