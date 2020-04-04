10 businesses delivering food and drink in west Norfolk during coronavirus

Food and drink businesses are offering deliveries to homes across west Norfolk during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is a list of those going the extra mile for the community during its time of need.

Accent Fresh, Downham Market

Downham Market-based Accent Fresh is offering a home delivery service across East Anglia of a range of produce boxes including fruit, vegetables, milk, bread and cheese, which can be ordered online here or via 01366 386633.

Staithe Smokehouse, Brancaster Staithe

The traditional smokehouse at Brancaster Staithe, which smokes Scottish salmon, kippers, cod and shell-on prawns, now offers a delivery service to the area between Stiffkey, Hunstanton and Fakenham. Deliveries will be from 3pm, seven days a week and a £2 delivery fee will apply. They also stock Yare Valley Oils and Monty’s Mustard. To arrange delivery, email via the form on their website here or phone Phil Hartshorne on 07717 702630.

Norfolk Deli, Hunstanton

The Norfolk Deli at Hunstanton is now offering home delivery to Hunstanton, Old Hunstanton, Ringstead, Holme, Thornham, Docking, Sedgeford and Brancaster, Snettisham, Heacham, Sandringham, Wolferton and King’s Lynn (once a week delivery) of items including its deli meals, cheese, bread and more. Click here.

Norfolk in a Box, Wereham

Deliveries of veg and fruit across Norfolk and Cambridgeshire. More here or call 07827 777541.

Thaxters, Dersingham

Garden centre open for telephone deliveries only Monday - Friday, 9am - 3pm 01485 541514.

Foldgate Inn, Stradsett

Takeaway and delivery service. Vegetable boxes and meals on 01366 347772.

Spar, Dersingham

Deliveries to “vulnerable customers” who they have defined as being over 70, pregnant, with a disability or additional needs, long term health problems or single parents self isolating with children 01485 540224.

Sandringham Apple Juice, Sandringham

Delivering apple juice and cider within a 10-mile radius E-mail info@sandringhamapplejuice.co.uk or call 07810 310757.

Drove Orchards, Thornham

Farm shop open 10am - 2pm. Orders on 01485 525652 or e-mail to hello@droveorchardsfarmshop.com They can take payment over the phone and either drop shopping into your car boot or deliver. No longer accepting cash.

Steve and Betty’s Fruit and Veg, Downham Market

Free delivery service to customers in the area who are self-isolating 07976 827870.