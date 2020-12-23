'Follow the rules' plea from 'very busy' Norfolk hospitals

Published: 4:10 PM December 23, 2020

Winter planning is underway at all of the county's hospitals as the PM announced £3bn in funding for the NHS. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

Hospitals in Norfolk have urged people to follow the rules this Christmas as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

The Norfolk and Norwich University announced one further death today, from December 21, taking the total number of patients to die after testing positive for coronavirus there to 196.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn has recorded 191 deaths, while 159 patients have died at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Chief operating officer at the JPUH Joanne Segasby confirmed the hospital was continuing to carry out both emergency and elective surgeries.

She said: "Our hospital continues to be busy but both emergency and elective surgeries are continuing and we are providing care to both Covid and non-Covid patients.

"We urge everyone to follow the rules this Christmas.

"It is important that we keep the number of Covid infections down and we'd encourage you to make use of the NHS 111 service if you need medical advice or assistance over the holiday period.

"We would like to thank our team for their ongoing work and hope that everyone continues to support each other over the festive season."

At the NNUH, 549 patients have been successfully treated for the virus and have returned home to continue their recovery.

Erika Denton, Medical Director at NNUH. Photo: NNUH - Credit: NNUH

The hospital's medical director Professor Erika Denton said: "We continue to be very busy at the hospital as Covid-19 cases rise in the community, and we've seen a real increase in the number of people hospitalised with Covid-19.

"Our staff are working very hard, and you can help us by keeping yourself and your family safe.

"It is essential that everyone plays their part to limit the spread of the virus over the festive period, with regular hand washing, social distancing and wearing face coverings when needed.

"Remember, the NHS is still here to care for you.

"Please call 111 or your GP if you are in need of medical attention, and call 999 in a medical emergency."

The QEH today announced visitor restrictions would not be lifted during the Christmas period.

Caroline Shaw, chief executive of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn - Credit: Sonya Duncan

On Tuesday, chief executive Caroline Shaw said the hospital had almost double the number of Covid patients compared to the first peak.

"Our challenges are greater this time round because as we test more of our staff, more of them are testing positive, resulting in more staff needing to self-isolate.

"This means that our staff are even busier and under lots of pressure as they strive to deliver the highest possible patient care to you."