Search

Advanced search

Flu test trialled in Norfolk could save NHS £24m a year

24 November, 2018 - 00:01
Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH

Archant © 2018

A new test that can diagnose a patient with flu in just 20 minutes could save the NHS up to £24m - and was tested at a Norfolk hospital.

Hospital patients usually have to wait for their tests to be sent to a laboratory and it can take several days to get the results, often meaning they are put into unnecessary isolation, significantly affecting the management of beds.

The new test - named cobas Liat - means medical staff who are worried about a patient’s symptoms can take a single nasopharyngeal swab which is analysed by a machine.

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) started using cobas Liat in January.

It found that out of 277 tests carried out after four months, 128 (46pc) came back positive, leading to more efficient use of side rooms and quicker diagnosis.

The number of blocked beds dropped from an average of 11 pre-test to two post-test, and the mean number of patients with flu in a bay dropped from 12.3 to 2.7 during the period.

The trust estimates the amount of money it could save over a flu season by using the test is around £142,555, before the cost of the kits is accounted for.

This includes £104,125 of bed days saved, £7,560 in blocked beds saved and £30,870 in avoided admissions.

Dr Emma Meader, clinical scientist at NNUH, said: “We are delighted to be one of the first hospitals in the country to use this new test. It has had a big impact on the hospital by speeding up diagnosis and ensuring that patients who have flu are isolated and receive treatment faster. This helps to reduce the risk of other patients catching flu.

“The test makes it easier to manage beds and side rooms as patients who do not have flu often do not require isolation.”

Geoff Twist, managing director of manufacturer Roche Diagnostics, said: “I am delighted that the cobas Liat test has received such good feedback, with it leading to clear and significant reductions in the number of unnecessary admissions, blocked beds and bay closures.

“I am particularly happy that this helps us quickly relieve the stress for people of not knowing whether themselves or a loved one has the flu, and swiftly enabling their medical care.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Staff members slept on shift at failing care home where resident was told ‘move your butt’

Two Acres care home, in Taverham, Norwich. Photo: Google Street View

Body found in North Walsham believed to be that of missing man

A man's body was found in a field on the outskirts of North Walsham. Picture: David Bale

Man charged with attempted murder following Norwich stabbing

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich on Thursday, November 22. Picture Archant.

Driver fell asleep at the wheel, causing a crash which killed him and a workmate

Riki Boughen was the passenger in a Ford Transit van which collided with a coach on the A47. Picture: Rachel Rostron

Ricky Gervais slams US huntress who posted photos from Norfolk shooting party

American huntress Larysa Switlyk led an all-female hunting party in Norfolk. Picture: Larysa Switlyk/Facebook

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video ‘Get to the back of the house in case anything blows up’: Man arrested after Norwich bomb threat

A specialist dog handler has been brought in while police investigate an incident on Bluebell Road in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Man charged with attempted murder following Norwich stabbing

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich on Thursday, November 22. Picture Archant.

Police pledge extra patrols after Norwich bomb threat found ‘not credible’

Bluebell Road in Norwich was closed for several hours while police investigated an incident. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Driver fell asleep at the wheel, causing a crash which killed him and a workmate

Riki Boughen was the passenger in a Ford Transit van which collided with a coach on the A47. Picture: Rachel Rostron

Body found in North Walsham believed to be that of missing man

A man's body was found in a field on the outskirts of North Walsham. Picture: David Bale
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast