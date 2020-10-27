Increase in uptake for flu jab in Norfolk and Waveney

The number of people who have had a flu jab has risen in Norfolk and Waveney. Archant

Drive-thru flu surgeries and mass clinics set up by Norfolk and Waveney GP surgeries have been praised as part of efforts to vaccinate more people than ever in the region this winter.

Heathgate Medical Practice in Rockland St Mary. Picture submitted by Heathgate Medical Practice. Heathgate Medical Practice in Rockland St Mary. Picture submitted by Heathgate Medical Practice.

The county has seen a 37.7pc increase in uptake in people eligible for a free vaccination in comparison to the same time last year, increasing from 122,000 to 168,000.

Nearly 50pc of people over the age of 65 have been vaccinated in Norfolk and Waveney already, with the Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (N&WCCG) aiming to reach 75pc of people over the age of 65 to be vaccinated by the end of November.

Large scale vaccinations have occurred at several GP practices including, Heathgate Medical Practice, in Poringland, who were able to vaccinate 1,000 patients at Poringland Community Centre.

Working with Poringland Parish Council, the team of 25 booked patients to attend for a jab across the morning and afternoon clinic, with one way systems and staggered appointments to avoid queuing as part of its covid measures.

Garry Whiting, managing partner at the practice, said a number of patients told the practice it was the first time they had a flu vaccination.

He said patients praised the safe way the event was delivered

Mr Whiting said: “We are two thirds through the campaign for over 65 patients and our vulnerable patients. We have noticed anecdotally many more patients are mention to us that they haven’t had vaccinations in previous years.”

The practices has also added extra clinics in the evening running from 6.30pm to 8pm to ensure anyone working that is eligible for an vaccination can be seen.

The Coastal Partnership which runs a number of practices across Norfolk and Waveney has create its own drive-through for vaccinations.

Dr Anoop Dhesi, GP and chairman of N&WCCG, said it GP practices and community pharmacies had risen to the additional challenges faced this year.

Earlier this month, Aldborough Surgery was hit by a power cut which caused the loss of flu vaccinations.

A CCG spokesman said the incident caused a slight delay before adding; “The surgery has been able to source additional flu vaccine supplies for these patients. Eligible patients are invited to contact the surgery to arrange an appointment. For Norfolk and Waveney as a whole, this year’s flu vaccination programme is progressing well.”

Visit https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/vaccinations/who-should-have-flu-vaccine to find out if you are eligable.