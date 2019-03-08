Search

More than 12,000 knitted flowers created for dementia awareness

PUBLISHED: 15:58 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:58 01 May 2019

James Artherton-Howlett and Jenny Woolgrove from the NNUH Dementia Support Team with the knitted flowers. Photo: NNUH

NNUH

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) will be awash with forget-me-nots this month after more than 12,000 flowers were created to help raise dementia awareness.

Norfolk's knitters and stitchers have made thousands of flowers over the last month, which will go on display as part of the NNUH Dementia Information and Advice Fayre on Monday , May 13.

Community groups and individuals across the county, including care home staff and residents, dementia support groups, library users, Women's Institute members, NNUH staff and volunteers, members of the Norwich and District Branch of Parkinson's UK, UEA Knitting and Crochet Society and Norfolk Knitters and Stitchers got involved in the art project.

The Norfolk Knitters and Stitchers have also made a giant crochet forget-me-not, which will go on display on the day.

Liz Yaxley, dementia services manager at NNUH, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the generosity and creativity of all the knitters and stitchers across Norfolk who have contributed to this exciting project. Thank you to the countless individuals and community groups who have generously contributed.

“We have big plans for the thousands of forget-me-nots that have been created for the fayre and we look forward to displaying them in the East Atrium on May 13.”

The NNUH Dementia Information and Advice Fayre will take place between 10am and 4.30pm and the hospital has assembled a wealth of experts and agencies for the event.

For more information, visit http://www.nnuh.nhs.uk/events/open-days/2019/02/dementia-information-and-advice-fayre-2019/

